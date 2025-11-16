Don't Ruin Your Vintage Milk Glass — This Common Kitchen Habit Damages It Instantly
If you have ever wondered about those white opaque dishes you often see in thrift stores, you are not alone. They are vintage milk glass, and one of the things your mom likely had in her kitchen in the '70s. Milk glass was created in the 19th century to imitate the look of porcelain at a more affordable price, but the simple and pretty dishware became so popular that it ended up becoming iconic in its own right, peaking in popularity in the 1980s. These days, it often pops up in thrift stores, and it can be enticing to pick one up or even start a collection. But before you go home to clean your ivory treasures, it's important to note that milk glass is one of the kitchen items you should never put in the dishwasher.
This is because the heat gets very high in there, and though these high temperatures are great if you are interested in clever hacks for cooking with your dishwasher, they are not so great for preserving antique glass. The heat, combined with harsher dish soap that is typically used in machines, can wear down the finish on milk glass and make it more susceptible to damage. While one or two washes may be okay, repeated runs through a mechanical dishwasher is very likely to end up compromising the quality and value of your vintage kitchen ware, causing your beautiful milk white antique piece to turn to an unappealing yellow instead.
How to properly wash milk glass
Besides not using the dishwasher for antique milk glass, it's important to avoid using any abrasive scouring pads which can scratch the dishes. Rinse your milk glass with lukewarm water first to remove any residue. Your vintage dishes should then always be washed by hand, with a gentle dish soap and a soft cloth or sponge. It's also possible to simply wipe down your milk glass with a solution of vinegar and water.
If you have stains on your milk glass, you can create a paste with baking soda and water and let it sit for a while on the affected areas before scrubbing gently with a soft brush or cloth and then rinsing thoroughly with warm water. Denture tablets can also be used to get rid of tough stains on milk glass. Fill a tub with warm water and place one denture tablet in it, and let your milk glass soak in the solution for about half and hour before scrubbing at the stains with a soft brush (a toothbrush can be helpful). Let milk glass air dry or dry it with a clean, dry, lint free cloth.