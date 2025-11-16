Don't Ruin Your Vintage Milk Glass — This Common Kitchen Habit Damages It Instantly

If you have ever wondered about those white opaque dishes you often see in thrift stores, you are not alone. They are vintage milk glass, and one of the things your mom likely had in her kitchen in the '70s. Milk glass was created in the 19th century to imitate the look of porcelain at a more affordable price, but the simple and pretty dishware became so popular that it ended up becoming iconic in its own right, peaking in popularity in the 1980s. These days, it often pops up in thrift stores, and it can be enticing to pick one up or even start a collection. But before you go home to clean your ivory treasures, it's important to note that milk glass is one of the kitchen items you should never put in the dishwasher.

This is because the heat gets very high in there, and though these high temperatures are great if you are interested in clever hacks for cooking with your dishwasher, they are not so great for preserving antique glass. The heat, combined with harsher dish soap that is typically used in machines, can wear down the finish on milk glass and make it more susceptible to damage. While one or two washes may be okay, repeated runs through a mechanical dishwasher is very likely to end up compromising the quality and value of your vintage kitchen ware, causing your beautiful milk white antique piece to turn to an unappealing yellow instead.