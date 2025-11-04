6 Store-Bought Panera Bread Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best

While there are plenty of secrets about Panera Bread that you probably don't know (like it originally opened under a different name), the fact that it serves tasty dressings is not one of them. In fact, the brand's dressings are so popular that you can now buy a whole lineup of them at your local grocery store. Of course, this begs the question: Will the store-bought versions be as good as the ones you get in-store? Additionally, how will they measure up against other store-bought versions? With these questions in mind, I set out on a quest to find out.

I tasted six of Panera Bread's dressings and ranked them from worst to best based on taste, consistency, versatility, potency of flavor, and the accuracy of each particular recipe. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but all in good time. The tasty results are what's most important now.

Whether you're a die-hard fan of salads or you see them as a necessary evil — gotta get those veggies, after all — dressing is a must. So, if you're ready to see how Panera Bread's dressings measure up in a head-to-head comparison and whether or not they are worth giving a shot, I've got the deets you want. Let's go!

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.