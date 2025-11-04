6 Store-Bought Panera Bread Dressings, Ranked Worst To Best
While there are plenty of secrets about Panera Bread that you probably don't know (like it originally opened under a different name), the fact that it serves tasty dressings is not one of them. In fact, the brand's dressings are so popular that you can now buy a whole lineup of them at your local grocery store. Of course, this begs the question: Will the store-bought versions be as good as the ones you get in-store? Additionally, how will they measure up against other store-bought versions? With these questions in mind, I set out on a quest to find out.
I tasted six of Panera Bread's dressings and ranked them from worst to best based on taste, consistency, versatility, potency of flavor, and the accuracy of each particular recipe. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but all in good time. The tasty results are what's most important now.
Whether you're a die-hard fan of salads or you see them as a necessary evil — gotta get those veggies, after all — dressing is a must. So, if you're ready to see how Panera Bread's dressings measure up in a head-to-head comparison and whether or not they are worth giving a shot, I've got the deets you want. Let's go!
6. Caesar
Panera Bread Caesar Dressing not only came in last place when compared to the five other recipes coming up, but it also just plain misses the mark. Sorry, not sorry, Panera. The Caesar dressing is a complete fail. Well, maybe not a total fail. The texture is on point, but that's as good as it gets.
Most of the time, restaurant Caesar dressing is better than store-bought. Not this one, though (it's still technically a restaurant recipe, right?). If you glance at the list of ingredients on the label, you'll see all the usual suspects — lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, anchovy, oil, egg yolk — but there's one glaring omission: Parmesan cheese. I mean, can you even call it Caesar without Parmesan cheese? Ugh. No, thanks! And you know what? The lack of cheese really shows in the flavor. Instead of having the salty flavor that comes from Parmesan, Panera Bread Caesar Dressing is extremely tangy and tart. For some reason, it also wants to be sweet and not in a good way. Additionally, it tastes overwhelmingly artificial. It's strange, too, because the label clearly says, "No artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, or colors from artificial sources." It's a head scratcher, I know, but that doesn't change anything on the flavor forefront.
Do yourself a favor and take my word for it: Panera Bread Caesar Dressing is better left on the shelf. Fortunately, though, all of the other brands' dressings I tried put this recipe to shame. Next!
5. Fuji Apple
When I first heard that Panera Bread makes a Fuji Apple Vinaigrette & Marinade, I was intrigued. I'm always down for something new and unexpected, not that this type of recipe is. It's just that I've never had it before. Regardless, I was excited to give it a try. Unfortunately, though, my anticipation wasn't enough to carry it higher than a second-to-last-place ranking.
Panera Bread Fuji Apple Vinaigrette is pretty tasty. It's sweet, tangy, and layered with classic dressing flavors, such as garlic, onion, lemon, and vinegar. However, first and foremost, apples are the main event. I'll give it full props for being tangy, crisp, and fresh, but it still tasted a whole lot like applesauce to me, just significantly thinner in texture. With this in mind, I struggle to see how it could be very versatile. On select salads, maybe with fruit and nuts, it could add a lot of yummy flavor. I bet it would be good as a marinade for pork as well, but it is far from a go-to pick for everyday use.
In the fall months, Panera Bread Fuji Apple Vinaigrette could be a good substitute when all of the pumpkin-flavored sauces and dressings become overwhelming. Still, the four upcoming dressings have it beat fair and square when it comes to versatility. Flavor, for that matter, too. Would I enjoy it again? Yes. I probably won't buy a bottle, though, and that's something I can easily say I will do with my top four spots.
4. Poppy Seed
Next up is Panera Bread Poppy Seed Dressing. Somehow both familiar and unexpected at the same time, it is a tasty dressing with lots of potential for versatile use. Unlike the two previous picks, I would happily buy it again, so we are definitely making some progress as far as the ranking is concerned.
Upon first taste of Panera Bread Poppy Seed Dressing, I immediately thought of an everything bagel — and I liked that about it. The flavors were layered and reminded me of a classic Italian dressing with an added boost in the flavor department. Actually, it's kind of amazing how much flavor those little seeds add. Not bad at all, Panera. I should also note that the Poppy Seed Dressing only contains 25 calories per serving, so if you're looking for a low-calorie option to go with a healthy bowl of raw greens, it has your back.
Apparently, poppy seed is an old-school dressing that's fallen out of favor, and while Panera's recipe didn't have what it takes to earn a spot in my ranking higher than fourth place, I respect the brand for giving it a comeback. It's yummy, and it would enhance lots of different salads. However, the dressings that managed to earn a top-three place in my ranking are even tastier. They are a bit more mainstream as well, so you'll have no lack of options when it comes to enjoying them with countless dishes.
3. Asian Sesame
Coming in third place is Panera Bread Asian Sesame Vinaigrette & Marinade. If you love Asian flavors as much as I do, it's well worth a try. It may not be the absolute best Asian sesame dressing out there, but it would certainly hold its own in a competition.
Above all else, Panera Bread Asian Sesame Vinaigrette & Marinade boasts a potent sesame flavor. And considering the ingredient is in the name, that's exactly what you want. After a couple of tastes, I'm pleased to report that the flavor expanded on my tongue as well, so I knew it would go far in my ranking. Underneath the primary sesame flavor, I also detected hints of black pepper, onion, and rosemary, all backed up by a nice balance of sweetness — yum!
My main complaint about Panera Bread Asian Sesame Vinaigrette & Marinade involves its texture. I want my sesame dressing to be a bit thicker, so it clings to foods with ease. Instead, it is fairly thin. I wouldn't say watery, but it's pretty darn close. Aside from that, though, it is a fantastic option. The flavors are tasty enough that it could have earned a top two spot, but it simply isn't as versatile as the dressings that did. You'll see what I mean coming up, but suffice it to say that they are classic recipes you see on basically every restaurant menu. Asian sesame? Not so much.
2. Balsamic
When I think of a basic, classic salad dressing, balsamic (vinaigrette, not vinegar) is the first thing that comes to mind. Maybe it's the result of one side of my family being Italian, but balsamic is the quintessential dressing in my book. Regardless of how you feel about it, Panera Bread Balsamic Vinaigrette & Marinade is downright delicious. Even if you don't default to balsamic normally, this one is tasty enough to make you reconsider.
Sweet, tangy, and with plenty of bite, Panera Bread Balsamic Vinaigrette & Marinade does an outstanding job representing the traditional recipe. In fact, I struggle to see how it could taste more authentic. While enjoying it, I got layered sweetness up front followed by lots of zesty tang and vinegar on the back end. What more could you want from a quality store-bought balsamic dressing? Nothing, that's what. Talk about versatility, too. It would be perfect on any number of salads and so much more.
Admittedly, Panera Bread Balsamic Vinaigrette & Marinade is a touch thin, and that's what cost it my first-place spot. So, don't expect anything even close to a balsamic reduction. As a salad dressing, though, it works exceptionally well. It clings to leafy greens nicely and doesn't require a lot of tossing to achieve an even coating. If I were being picky, I'd say it should be a touch thicker. Still, you could do a whole lot worse regarding store-bought balsamic vinaigrette. I should know. I've tried quite a few.
1. Ultimate Blue Cheese
Hands-down, this is the best Panera Bread Dressing I tried. I know I just said a lot of nice things about the Balsamic Vinaigrette (in second place), but the Ultimate Blue Cheese Dressing & Dip had me exclaiming with joy from the first taste. Seriously, I may have just found my new favorite store-bought blue cheese dressing. Thanks, Panera!
Thick, flavorful, creamy, and oh so delicious, it kept me coming back for more. There were plenty of blue cheese crumbles as well, so you know it isn't one of those dialed-in recipes that simply add blue cheese to ranch dressing. Even so, the crumbles were quite small. As a result, I got a delicious, creamy texture and a nice amount of funky bite — just not so much that it would turn some people off. The Ultimate Blue Cheese Dressing & Dip is a crowd-pleaser for sure. The fact that the brand labels it as a dressing and dip is no joke, either. It's thick enough to cling to anything like a champ.
I know blue cheese dressing is fairly polarizing — you either love it or you hate it. I really don't care, though, because oh, man, Panera Bread nailed this recipe. I wasn't always a fan of blue cheese dressing, but it only takes one good recipe to turn most people into lifelong fans. You never know, but this one might do just that if you still fall into the camp of haters.
Methodology
I'll admit: Sampling these six Panera Bread Dressings was a tasty adventure I was more than willing to embark on. I enjoy salads quite a bit, and I definitely use dressings for a whole lot more than that, so it's always nice to learn about new ones. Even so, I had to come up with a system for ranking them.
When it came down to sorting out Panera Bread's Dressings and assigning them their respective places in my ranking, I focused on taste, consistency, versatility, potency of flavor, and the accuracy of the recipe. The dressings with the biggest, boldest flavors, the best cling ability, and the most promise for versatile use came out on top. Everything else fell behind. In the end, I can recommend the top four as solid picks, but the Ultimate Blue Cheese blew the other recipes away. Seriously, move over everything else. The Ultimate Blue Cheese is nothing short of spectacular. And don't even get me started on how abysmal the Caesar Dressing was again. It's worse than Panera's Toasted Garden Caprese Sandwich, the blandest of the company's sandwich offerings.