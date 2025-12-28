I Tried 10 Grape Juice Brands And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Juice is one of the most under-appreciated beverages out there. It's been unjustly vilified in recent years for its calorie content and lack of fiber, but there is perhaps no better drink to turn to when you're sitting at a diner and looking for something other than coffee to smash between bites of pancakes and eggs. Of the juices, apple and orange certainly get the most press, so much so that until this review, I forgot that grape juice was a thing. But after walking the aisles of my local grocery stores, I very quickly realized that there is a mind-boggling number of grape juice brands on store shelves. And the labels can be confusing: from concentrate, organic, no sugar added, Concord grape juice, red grape juice, white grape juice, etc. As such, it may be difficult to tell whether it's worth it to spend upwards of $6 on a bottle, or whether the $2, store-bought one will do just fine at your next brunch.

That's why I decided to purchase all of the grape juice brands that I could find, taste them, and rank them from worst to best. I considered the overall flavor of each beverage, how refreshing it was, and how approachable it would be to a variety of drinkers, whether kids or adults. My top-ranked grape juices boasted balanced, non-medicinal flavors that weren't too sweet or too tart.