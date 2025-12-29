The Month You Should Always Look To Buy Strawberries For Peak Sweetness
Strawberry season marks the start of those long-awaited warm, spring days after months of bearing cold weather. Savoring the season's bounty of that juicy, crimson-red fruit is one of the greatest joys of the season. Be it homemade ice cream made with fresh strawberries or an easy, three-ingredient strawberry jam, there is no shortage of seasonal recipes where this delicious fruit can shine.
While indulging in this fruit is easy, most shoppers can relate to how difficult it is to find the best way to choose ripe strawberries at the store. From looking for unwanted growths or evident signs of spoilage to checking for a distinct odor, picking the perfect strawberries is often a meticulous process. After all that effort and rigorous inspection, biting into a sour berry, or one that lacks the natural sweetness and juicy flavors we know and love, leads to utter disappointment. The feeling is much too relatable, but thankfully, you can increase the odds of ending up with strawberries at peak sweetness levels by buying them during a certain month. Strawberry season ends and begins at different times depending on where you are in the country, but generally, you should be able to find the best strawberries during the sunny month of June. June-bearing strawberries, mid to late June, to be exact, are particularly known for having a sweeter taste and being more flavorful than other varieties.
What are some other good months to buy strawberries?
Just because June-bearing strawberries are prized for their flavor doesn't mean you should miss out on enjoying them during the rest of spring. Plus, thanks to agricultural advancements, there are even ways to enjoy strawberries during the off-season.
Still, more often than not, strawberries produced before or past their prime growing season aren't as tasty as those grown during the peak season, a time that varies depending on your location. Florida's strawberry season can begin as early as late February thanks to the warm weather, but other states in the South like Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas, welcome their harvest closer to the end of April. Late May and June are likely when Southern states closer to the middle of the country, including Arkansas, Kentucky, and Tennessee, can expect a bounty of ripe strawberries. In regions with cooler weather, it's not uncommon for the strawberries to ripen in late June, as cooler conditions slow the ripening process.
Depending on where you live, as a general rule of thumb, if the strawberries feature a bright red color with a notable floral scent, you're likely in for a sweet treat. The duration of strawberry season varies depending on many factors, including how warm it is and if there is any precipitation. So, if you see signs of vibrant, red berries, go for them. Since strawberries tend to rot pretty quickly, make sure to store them properly so you can prolong their enjoyment.