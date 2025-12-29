The Month You Should Always Look To Buy Strawberries For Peak Sweetness

Strawberry season marks the start of those long-awaited warm, spring days after months of bearing cold weather. Savoring the season's bounty of that juicy, crimson-red fruit is one of the greatest joys of the season. Be it homemade ice cream made with fresh strawberries or an easy, three-ingredient strawberry jam, there is no shortage of seasonal recipes where this delicious fruit can shine.

While indulging in this fruit is easy, most shoppers can relate to how difficult it is to find the best way to choose ripe strawberries at the store. From looking for unwanted growths or evident signs of spoilage to checking for a distinct odor, picking the perfect strawberries is often a meticulous process. After all that effort and rigorous inspection, biting into a sour berry, or one that lacks the natural sweetness and juicy flavors we know and love, leads to utter disappointment. The feeling is much too relatable, but thankfully, you can increase the odds of ending up with strawberries at peak sweetness levels by buying them during a certain month. Strawberry season ends and begins at different times depending on where you are in the country, but generally, you should be able to find the best strawberries during the sunny month of June. June-bearing strawberries, mid to late June, to be exact, are particularly known for having a sweeter taste and being more flavorful than other varieties.