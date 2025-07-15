Why Strawberries Rot So Quickly (And How To Store Them For Longer Lasting Freshness)

There are few things as wonderful as a batch of colorful, fresh strawberries, and there are few things as disgusting as the fuzzy blue atrocities that they turn into seemingly overnight. And while that claim might be slightly exaggerated, it still holds true that strawberries seem to be fickle little fruits that need to be enjoyed quickly before they go bad. While you can try to avoid this downturn ahead of time by refraining from buying strawberries that smell a certain way or by using methods to choose ripe strawberries at the store, you're still no closer to understanding why strawberries behave that way — that is, until chef Will Coleman comes into the fold, who says that improper storage is the biggest culprit.

Coleman, author of the cookbook "From Cart to Kitchen," spoke exclusively with Chowhound about the ins and outs of handling fresh strawberries while promoting On The Rocks' new canned cocktails. When asked why strawberries go bad so quickly, he responded, "I think it's because folks are not storing them properly." So before you lay blame on the strawberries themselves, maybe take a look inward and see if you're doing what you can to keep your strawberries fresh for as long as possible.