The Popular Meat Cut That's Much More Affordable At Sam's Club Than Costco
Sam's Club and Costco are both warehouse-style, members-only clubs that offer lower prices on items ranging from bulk groceries to home appliances. Costco operates independently, while Sam's Club is owned by Walmart. Though both stores' prices are generally comparable, one cut of meat costs far less at Sam's Club than at Costco: Boneless brisket. At Sam's Club, a boneless brisket retails for $4.98 per pound. At Costco, the same cut of meat retails for $5.66 per pound.
Brisket is a tough yet flavorful meat cut that's generally best when it's cooked low and slow. It comes from the lower part of a cow's chest, and because it's so muscular, a longer cook time helps wear that tissue down. Boneless brisket means the chest bone has been removed, making the meat a little easier to handle than the bone-in version, so if you're new to cooking brisket, then it might be best to start with a boneless cut.
Sam's Club offers more affordable meats
Brisket's rise in popularity is part of what's made it grow in price. Plus, a whole brisket is heavy — it usually weighs between 10 and 16 pounds, so even if you get a good deal per pound, you're still paying a lot of money for one. Besides the rise in cost, Costco's brisket prices could be higher because, in general, Costco has more expensive meat than Sam's Club.
Costco's prices for certain household items are also higher than those at Sam's Club. While prices may vary by location, the Kansas City Star did a price comparison in 2024 and found that Costco's Kirkland Signature olive oil was more than $3 higher than Sam's Club's Member's Mark olive oil. Laundry detergent, paper towels, and batteries were also less expensive. However, some shoppers prefer Costco to Sam's Club for benefits such as cash back, gasoline, and the impressive food court.
The meat department is no different. Not only is brisket more affordable, but you can save money on steaks at Sam's Club as well. A boneless ribeye at Costco costs $25.53 per pound, while the per-pound cost at Sam's Club is $22.46. The same goes for other meat types, such as boneless chicken breasts, which retail for $3.39 per pound at Costco and $2.77 per pound at Sam's Club. Whether Costco or Sam's Club offers better value depends on your needs, but when it comes to brisket, choose the latter.