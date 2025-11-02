The Bulk Grocery Giant You Didn't Know Was Owned By Walmart

If you've ever been into a Sam's Club, you'll know it's like walking into an alternate-universe Costco. You'll quickly find yourself in sprawling aisles with towering pallets of chips and industrial-sized bottles of ketchup. And just like Costco, the prices are low and the packaging is massive. This has sparked surprisingly passionate debates among bulk shoppers about whether Sam's Club or Costco memberships are the better deal. But what many of these bargain hunters don't realize is that Sam's Club is actually part of the Walmart family. Yes, Walmart, the largest grocery store chain in the USA, has been quietly operating Sam's Club since day one.

Sam Walton launched the very first Sam's Club in 1983. Today, there are more than 600 locations across the country that sell everything from suitcase-sized sheet cakes to wall-sized TVs. And while it may not have the same cult following as its warehouse rival, Sam's Club has still built a loyal fan base that swears by its low prices, digital perks, and surprisingly great house-brand finds.