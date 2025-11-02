The Bulk Grocery Giant You Didn't Know Was Owned By Walmart
If you've ever been into a Sam's Club, you'll know it's like walking into an alternate-universe Costco. You'll quickly find yourself in sprawling aisles with towering pallets of chips and industrial-sized bottles of ketchup. And just like Costco, the prices are low and the packaging is massive. This has sparked surprisingly passionate debates among bulk shoppers about whether Sam's Club or Costco memberships are the better deal. But what many of these bargain hunters don't realize is that Sam's Club is actually part of the Walmart family. Yes, Walmart, the largest grocery store chain in the USA, has been quietly operating Sam's Club since day one.
Sam Walton launched the very first Sam's Club in 1983. Today, there are more than 600 locations across the country that sell everything from suitcase-sized sheet cakes to wall-sized TVs. And while it may not have the same cult following as its warehouse rival, Sam's Club has still built a loyal fan base that swears by its low prices, digital perks, and surprisingly great house-brand finds.
What makes Sam's Club different
Once you know it's owned by Walmart, shopping at Sam's Club actually makes a lot more sense. Inside, it feels like Walmart turned up a notch, with updated tech, bigger packaging, and convenience that echoes its parent company's "Save Money. Live Better" slogan. While stores may look like outdated warehouses, the strategy behind them is technologically sharp. Members can use the Scan & Go app to skip checkout lines, have their pickup orders loaded straight into their car, or scan QR codes on frozen meals for cooking directions. As of October 2025, one store in Dallas, Texas, is operating as an all‑digital store, where purchases and checkout happen entirely through the app. Behind the stacks of snacks and endless aisles of cleaning supplies, Sam's Club doubles as Walmart's technology testing ground, where new tools improve the customer experience.
Member's Mark, Sam's Club's in-house brand, also benefits from Walmart's vast supply chain, allowing the store to offer products that feel upscale without losing bulk-buy prices. You can find everything at Sam's Club, from restaurant-quality frozen meals to affordable wines, making bulk shopping a breeze for everyday families and business owners alike. For a deeper dive, Chowhound's guide to shopping at Sam's Club breaks down exactly how to make the most of a shopping spree there.