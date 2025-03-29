How To Save Money On Steaks At Sam's Club
Whether ordered at a restaurant or made at home, steaks can feel like a luxurious purchase. The meat is hearty, rich, and has to be cooked just right. But it isn't only the tender texture, lavish flavor, and finicky nature that elevates the meal; it's also the price. Although there are steaks that won't break the bank, there are also plenty of cuts whose cost seems to warrant a special occasion. If you've got a Sam's Club nearby, though, steaks don't have to be just a payday reward.
Sam's Club is a members-only warehouse store that mostly sells products in bulk, and its large quantities and bare bones-style layout mean low prices for members. Its status as a discount store has made some shoppers wary of buying Sam's Club meat, but there's lots of value to be found when you're shopping for steak. That annual membership fee will give you access to all kinds of low-cost products, but when it comes to steak, the savings don't have to stop at that price tag. You can find even more deals and discounts with a little insider knowledge on Sam's Club, taking steak from a luxury treat to an everyday enjoyment.
Look for Instant Savings and cash in your Sam's Cash
A membership at Sam's Club gets you a lot of things, like free grocery delivery and pickup, special gas prices, and even tire rotations. But one of the best membership perks (for your wallet at least) is Instant Savings, which is a program in U.S.-based locations that gives additional discounts on top of the store's low prices. The discounts rotate regularly and offer special membership-only sales on products across the store.
Unlike traditional coupons, which Sam's Club doesn't accept, Instant Savings are automatically applied when you check out, so you don't have to select or download a deal to receive the discount. But you can also see the savings list through the Sam's Club app or by logging into your online membership account. Search through pages of discounts or just refine your search to steaks, then you can time your purchases to get the best deals on your favorite cuts of meat.
In addition to the discounts, you can also save money on steaks by just, well, having extra money. That's where Sam's Cash comes in. The store's rewards program gives members cash back on qualifying items (steaks included), which you can cash out, use for Sam's Club purchases, or put toward your annual membership fee. Any Sam's Club member is automatically a part of the rewards program, but you can earn more cash back by having a Plus membership, using the Sam's Club Mastercard, or joining the Cash Bonus Offer Program.
Compare USDA grades for the better value
Cuts of steak are not created equal, and neither are their prices. So, one of the easiest ways to save money on Sam's Club meat is by ensuring that you're choosing the best USDA grade for your buck. The US Department of Agriculture regulates the quality of beef through its grading system, which holds meat to official standards and gives it a designation of Prime, Choice, or Select. With its rich fat marbling and flavor, Prime beef is top tier, and its price will usually reflect that superiority. Choice beef doesn't have as much marbling or tenderness and Select beef has even less — but that doesn't mean they're necessarily low quality.
Although there are set standards judged by expert inspectors, the beef grading system is pretty subjective, and you can still find delicious steak cuts that are graded Choice or high Choice and that have a lower price point than Prime cuts. They'll still be tender and tasty, and Choice cuts are required to have at least a moderate amount of marbling. Select steak cuts will be a little tougher and have less marbling, but they'll cost less money and be delicious when braised.
Buy steaks in bulk to share or freeze
One of the benefits of warehouse stores like Sam's Club is their bulk offerings. Although there are some groceries you should avoid buying in bulk, buying in large quantities will typically save you money compared with buying the same amount in smaller portions. Unless your household has a serious steak appetite, though, you probably won't be able to use all that bulk beef before it goes bad. But you can freeze it.
Freezing steak properly takes some care. To avoid damage caused by ice crystals, pat the meat dry, double wrap it in aluminum foil or plastic wrap, then place it in a plastic bag or wrap it again in parchment paper. You can also let steaks quickly freeze uncovered to ensure smaller ice crystals, then double wrap for long-term storage. Alternatively, if you're a serious saver, skip the double wrap and vacuum seal instead. In the freezer, steak will last as much as a year.
If you don't have storage space or the up-front expense is a challenge, try splitting the cost and the cuts with friends or family members. Sam's Club sells beef in large packages and even in huge cases, so gather a group of steak lovers together to split the expense of bulk boxes, which are often sold at lower costs per pound. Pick a cut everyone will love or purchase a variety pack, then all buyers can enjoy a few steaks. Plus, only one person will need to have a membership.
Grab a whole cut to break down yourself
When it comes to Sam's Club steak, a little extra work on your end can lead to savings overall. The store offers plenty of individually portioned steaks, but you can also find whole cuts that are often sold at a lower price per pound. Explore the best cuts of beef, then avoid the individual slices and choose a whole cut.
Grab a whole beef strip loin or short loin, find a whole cowboy ribeye, or add the whole flanks to your cart. These steaks will require the extra step of breaking them down into individual portions yourself, but the slight inconvenience will save your grocery bill's bottom line.
Schedule your shopping at the right time
Now, choosing the best shopping day is an art not a science (and will vary from store to store), but some Sam's shoppers on Reddit have said that Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the best days for Sam's Club and that going first thing in the morning will help you find the freshest meat. These midweek days also usually have less foot traffic.
Midweek is when you'll typically see markdowns, too, especially for meat. New shipments of meat are arriving, so steak that's closer to its sell-by date gets discounted. It's also worth checking your local Sam's Club just after a holiday, when excess product goes on sale, especially festive meats like Christmas tenderloins and Fourth of July ribs.
If you don't have a membership yet, make sure to keep an eye out for annual sales. Sam's Club memberships will sometimes get discounted, saving you upfront cost on your way to discount steaks.