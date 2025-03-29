How To Save Money On Steaks At Sam's Club

A membership at Sam's Club gets you a lot of things, like free grocery delivery and pickup, special gas prices, and even tire rotations. But one of the best membership perks (for your wallet at least) is Instant Savings, which is a program in U.S.-based locations that gives additional discounts on top of the store's low prices. The discounts rotate regularly and offer special membership-only sales on products across the store.

Unlike traditional coupons, which Sam's Club doesn't accept, Instant Savings are automatically applied when you check out, so you don't have to select or download a deal to receive the discount. But you can also see the savings list through the Sam's Club app or by logging into your online membership account. Search through pages of discounts or just refine your search to steaks, then you can time your purchases to get the best deals on your favorite cuts of meat.

In addition to the discounts, you can also save money on steaks by just, well, having extra money. That's where Sam's Cash comes in. The store's rewards program gives members cash back on qualifying items (steaks included), which you can cash out, use for Sam's Club purchases, or put toward your annual membership fee. Any Sam's Club member is automatically a part of the rewards program, but you can earn more cash back by having a Plus membership, using the Sam's Club Mastercard, or joining the Cash Bonus Offer Program.