Is There Really A Difference Between Cabinets And Cupboards?

Sometimes, the English language gets no respect (much like late comedian Rodney Dangerfield). Some speakers call any old sparkling white wine Champagne, even if it's just prosecco. The same goes for roe and caviar, yams and sweet potatoes, and, in a different part of the kitchen, cabinets and cupboards. But, just like the difference between a larder and a pantry, these covered shelves, too, are technically distinct from one another.

Cabinets are typically fixed, built-in storage units that most people only update or totally replace a few times throughout home ownership. Because they're functionally permanent, it's highly unlikely that renters ever have the burdensome benefit of redoing them. That relative immutability makes them an expensive pain to change, which is why the very notion of a major kitchen cabinet upgrade can send a chill through anyone who's ever extended the effort. A cupboard is more likely to be a portable, free-standing unit that can come and go as you please.