Larder Vs Pantry: What's The Difference, And Which Do You Need?

You're probably already conceptually familiar with the pantry. It's a cozy little room, maybe the size of a walk-in closet, where you can store all your bulk-bought tinned fish, tomato sauce or gravy ingredients, and maybe even keep a bowl of old Halloween candy collected over the ages to slake the sweet tooth. It's more likely to be found in relatively larger homes outside of metropolitan areas where space comes at less of a premium.

A larder, on the other hand, might seem more unfamiliar, and even distantly quaint. It is also used to store all those staples and novelties. But rather than a separate room, it's more like a tall, floor-to-ceiling cupboard. It either has a smaller footprint than a pantry would among your built-ins, or it can even be a piece of freestanding furniture that harks back to vintage kitchen designs. It's also fair to wonder what separates a larder from a simple kitchen cabinet. In the days before electric refrigeration when retro icebox cakes were the perfect summertime treats, a larder's location used to be carefully chosen for lower temperatures, making it the cool and dark place that many foodstuffs seek. But the storage solution you choose today will have more to do with size than any pesky pre-electricity considerations.