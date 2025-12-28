5 Unexpected Mixers For Prosecco That Just Work

Prosecco provides a refreshing alternative to some of the more harsh alcoholic beverages. Its bright and zesty punch makes it an interesting addition to brunch spreads, and it's basically a party in a cup — or, more fittingly, a flute. Since it's so delicious, folks don't mind drinking it on its own. The laid-back enjoyment that it provides is hard to beat, but fortunately, there are many different ways to indulge in its fruity essence, especially by pairing it with creative mixers. We're talking far beyond Emma D'Arcy's famed combination — negroni sbagliato with Prosecco in it — but more like something that might raise a few eyebrows yet still works. And perhaps, the more brows raised, the better.

Those with adventurous palates might be more than willing to take on these unexpected mixers, while others might hesitate — and we get it. However, we'll explain why these combinations work well, so you don't completely turn away from the daring possibilities that lie ahead. From the tart kick of apple cider to an invigorating burst of espresso, you might just find your new go-to drink by the end of this.