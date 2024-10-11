Expert-Approved Tips For Mixing Alcohol With Apple Cider

Not many drinks scream fall quite like a fresh apple cider jug. (Which is much different from apple juice, by the way.) This sweet, spicy drink is the perfect thing to keep on hand when the leaves fall from the trees since its rich, round flavors are the perfect thing to warm the belly. Plus, since it's so easy to infuse with alcohol, it's a versatile beverage perfect for anyone.

For all those eager to spice up this fall favorite with a splash of vodka or rum, Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, shared some of the best alcohols you can mix into this drink in an exclusive chat with Chowhound. According to her, the spirit to choose really depends on the kind of cider you buy. "A sparkling cider such as Martinelli's is lighter bodied and more delicate in flavor, so it works best with lighter spirits such as white or gold rum, vodka," she said.

A salted caramel flavored whiskey is another one of Horn's favorite choices (she claimed it was a hit at her Friendsgiving), but she also said an apple or cinnamon whiskey can work perfectly, too. But for lovers of darker liquors, you should opt for a different type of apple cider. "That gallon of cider you pick up from the orchard after apple picking is a lot richer and more robust, meaning it can stand up to — and pairs well with — bolder spirits," Horn explains.