Expert-Approved Tips For Mixing Alcohol With Apple Cider
Not many drinks scream fall quite like a fresh apple cider jug. (Which is much different from apple juice, by the way.) This sweet, spicy drink is the perfect thing to keep on hand when the leaves fall from the trees since its rich, round flavors are the perfect thing to warm the belly. Plus, since it's so easy to infuse with alcohol, it's a versatile beverage perfect for anyone.
For all those eager to spice up this fall favorite with a splash of vodka or rum, Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, shared some of the best alcohols you can mix into this drink in an exclusive chat with Chowhound. According to her, the spirit to choose really depends on the kind of cider you buy. "A sparkling cider such as Martinelli's is lighter bodied and more delicate in flavor, so it works best with lighter spirits such as white or gold rum, vodka," she said.
A salted caramel flavored whiskey is another one of Horn's favorite choices (she claimed it was a hit at her Friendsgiving), but she also said an apple or cinnamon whiskey can work perfectly, too. But for lovers of darker liquors, you should opt for a different type of apple cider. "That gallon of cider you pick up from the orchard after apple picking is a lot richer and more robust, meaning it can stand up to — and pairs well with — bolder spirits," Horn explains.
Bring further fall flair to this spicy apple beverage
Some simple recommendations to pair with fresh cider include bourbon, aged rum, Reposado tequila, and brandy — Molly Horn swears by brands like Calvados and Applejack. So, when it comes to adding alcohol to these particular spiced drinks, the best choice really depends. The type of liquor aside, though, which brands are best to use? According to Horn, that is also mostly up to personal preference. "You can certainly go for a more entry-level price point, especially if you are just adding a little bit of spirit, but if you want to give your cocktail a typical bar or restaurant level proof point, you'll need to add a little more," she said. Simply put, for all those spiked ciders where you want a little more oomph, invest in an alcohol that sits a little higher on the shelf.
Once you've chosen a liquor, it's time to really amp up this mixed drink with other fun infusions to transform it into the perfect fall cocktail. Horn advises, "Non-creamy liqueurs with kitchen spice and fall orchard flavors, such as St. Elizabeth's Allspice Dram, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, ginger liqueur, or even herbal liqueurs and amari are great options to enhance the cozy seasonality of your fall or winter cider cocktails." (If you want to amp things up, add this pumpkin spice rim to the glass, too.)
Mix things up with a can of hard cider
Now, if you want to further streamline the process of mixing up an apple cider cocktail, using a can of hard cider is always fair game, and you can still elevate it with some other fun ingredients to make it your own. "For mixing with a hard cider, you definitely want to go a little lighter on the amount of spirit you add, and pick one that will add more flavor than alcohol — think lower-ABV liqueurs instead of full-proof spirits, such as butterscotch schnapps, amaretto, or apple schnapps," Molly Horn said.
So whether you want to take a page out of Horn's book and serve an apple cider cocktail for a Friendsgiving or curl up with one in front of the fireplace for some downtime, the choice is up to you. With a jug of apple cider waiting in the fridge, you can have the option all season long, so you might want to consider this spiced drink a fall staple. And hey, don't forget a classic apple pie to pair with.