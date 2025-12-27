The Old-School Spice Tool You Should Add To Your Thrift Store Hunt

Your local neighborhood thrift store is like a modern-day treasure island without the map. There might be a ton of booty within its boundaries but probably no X to mark the spot. So shoppers really have to hone their secondhand gold-lined glassware and rare throwback hotel silver identification skills to bring home the goods. The same goes for more functionality-forward items, like a sturdy cast iron mortar and pestle.

Cast iron of any kind is a great candidate for thrifting thanks to its durability. It's a terrific material for a mortar and pestle, in particular, because of its application. This is one of your more aggressive manual kitchen tools, created to grind down tough spices like Sichuan peppercorns — and maybe get out a little frustration in the process. So this is some equipment that needs to be able to take a beating. Wood or porcelain mortar and pestle sets can be pretty, but they're more liable to crack. A cast iron duo can bash up flavors for generations with proper maintenance.