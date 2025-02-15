How To Remove Rust From Your Cast Iron Without Ruining It
We're all trying to reduce our consumption and invest in pieces that last. There are few things with more staying power than that of a well-cared-for cast iron pan. Emphasis on "well cared for," which, if you're used to only non-stick pots and pans, can be a bit of a feat to truly master. You've likely heard they cast iron pans are finicky, and might have even had the misfortune of ruining one — or so you thought — from letting it soak in water or stripping the all-imporant seasoning by boiling water in a cast iron pan.
Actually, cast iron is more forgiving than you'd think. Even if it develops rust, all is not lost. To remove small-to-moderate amounts of rust, you essentially follow the same cleaning steps as you would after daily use – but with a bit more vigor. Start by giving it a good scrub down with something forceful but not too abrasive, such as a scouring pad wool or a sturdy cleaning brush. Scrub until all rust is gone, but don't overdo it; we don't want the pan to become overly stripped. Those in need of extra TLC for rust may require additional steps such as soaking in a vinegar solution. As always with cast iron, immediately dry it once clean to prevent more rust from forming, and stick on the stovetop or in a hot oven with a thin coating of oil. This helps form a new layer of seasoning and ensures any lingering water is dried up.
The best treatment is always prevention
Of course, the best time to remove rust from cast iron is to prevent it from forming in the first place. Generally, if you're following proper steps to season a pan — consistently washing, immediately drying, and re-seasoning with a thin layer of oil — rust shouldn't have a chance to develop. Try using coarse salt instead of soap for extra scrubbing power after cooking super goopy or messy foods. Water is the cause of rust, but this doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't wash your pan with water — just don't keep it submerged in the sink to soak, and quickly and thoroughly dry it off.
While totally doable, scraping off rust is certainly a messy and elbow grease-intensive task that you should not have to do on the regular (aside from the occasional whoopsie daisy or when rehabbing a thrifted pan). So don't let the time honored cooking material intimidate you, and don't fall for the many myths about cast iron. The typical busy cook can and should use cast iron. And to use it, is to love it.