The Beloved Regional Costco Find You Can Only Snag In 2 Places

It would be an understatement to say that you can buy a great deal of different things at Costco. On top of being known for its wholesale prices and its famous inflation-resistant food court hot dogs, Costco is also famous for having shelves upon shelves of interesting and sometimes hard-to-find items. And as it turns out, some of these unique items are limited to the specific region in which you find yourself. So on top of your list of must-buy items when visiting Costco, you might also want to keep a look out for some local favorites. And if you happen to be located near the northern border of the contiguous states, a big bag of cheese curds might be in your future.

That's right; you can stock up on cheese curds on your next Costco run, but only if you live in a certain area of the continent. Cheese curds, which have a truly ancient origin story, are a unique dairy product (and are arguably the most defining ingredient in poutine), and they featured in Chowhound's list of the best regional products to find at Costco. Unsurprisingly, this product seems to be restricted to where cheese curds reign supreme — notably, the midwest and Canada. If you're in one of these regions, you can snag a five-pound bag of the stuff at your favorite wholesaler. And don't worry, you can freeze cheese curds if you want to make the most of this enormous bulk buy — or you can just set a new personal record for the largest homemade poutine.