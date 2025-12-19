Why You Should Absolutely Make Your Next Espresso Martini With Turkish Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The espresso martini has become oh-so popular these days, whether it's the classic version that includes vodka, coffee liqueur, and espresso coffee, or the myriad variations like the one with Guinness. Whatever style you prefer, there are a variety of ways to upgrade your espresso martini, like using a craft coffee liqueur or by adding chocolate bitters. But if you want to try perhaps the ultimate version of this drink, switch out Italian espresso for Turkish coffee and open up a new world of flavor and texture in your next cocktail.

Turkish coffee is a unique method of producing coffee that's thick, full-bodied, and stronger than conventional filter coffee, and can be on par or even stronger than espresso. The Arabica beans are ground to a powder, boiled in a traditional copper pot called a cezve. Ground cardamom and sugar are also sometimes added. What this means for your espresso martini is a drink with a rich coffee flavor and velvety texture, with the cardamom adding a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that's earthy, citrusy, sweetly herbaceous, and slightly floral. And making this version isn't really all that much harder than crafting the standard version.