We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Turkish coffee isn't your everyday cuppa that can slip unnoticed into your day. It's a singular coffee drinking experience — potent, thick in consistency, and intensely flavorful. Finish a cup (but don't drain it!), and you'll feel the colorful energy of Istanbul's Grand Bazaar churning inside you. The reason you never drain your cup, and also why you should never stir Turkish coffee, is that this brew isn't made like most other coffees, where the grounds are filtered out. Instead, they are allowed to settle at the bottom of the cup. And speaking of coffee grounds, Dr. Honeybrew, owner of Dr. Honeybrew's Turkish Coffee Room, puts those grounds to good, somewhat mystical use by reading the drinker's future in them.

Based in New York City, Dr. Honeybrew's Turkish Coffee Room offers a theatrical fortune-telling experience for in-person visitors or a remote experience through Dr. Honeybrew's Coffee Fortune Box. In an exclusive with Chowhound, the coffee seer delved into the intricacies of Turkish coffee and what distinguishes it from its American counterpart. "Turkish coffee must be sipped like expensive Scotch. American coffee, you can gulp it down like Jack Daniel's," he says.

Dr. Honeybrew has also found a way to make relatively authentic Turkish coffee at home without specialized equipment. "I realized that when hot water (at a specific temperature) is mixed with Arabica coffee, you can conjure a cup that is perfectly suitable," he explains. So, whether you want to unravel the mysteries of your future or simply experience a deeply flavorful cup that every coffee lover needs to try at least once, know that it's possible to brew Turkish coffee right at home with just some high-quality coffee and hot water.