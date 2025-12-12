This Is How Much Stronger You Can Expect Your Cup Of Turkish Coffee To Be Compared To Regular Coffee

Turkish coffee is an experience that engages all the senses. The beverage is brewed in traditional metallic pots, called "cezve," and poured into small coffee cups called "fincans" that feature beautiful designs along the cups' surface. Turkish coffee has a notably thick consistency, and the flavor is more intense than a typical cup of drip coffee. That might make you think its caffeine content is significantly higher, and while that's not entirely incorrect, there's some nuance to it.

In terms of caffeine concentration per ounce, Turkish coffee is the clear winner with about 20 to 35 milligrams. Compared to the 12 milligrams of caffeine per ounce in a typical American coffee, that may seem like a lot, but no one (at least none we're aware of) is drinking a full mug of Turkish coffee; the standard serving is around 2 to 5 ounces. When you account for the total amount consumed, American coffee usually takes the lead, with a single 8-ounce cup of brewed coffee packing nearly 95 milligrams of caffeine. But Turkish coffee is more than just a source of caffeine.