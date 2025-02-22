Why You Should Always Bake With Full-Fat Butter

Butter is an indispensable element in so many baked goods. But not all butter is created equal. In fact, if you survey the butter section of your grocery store, you may be confounded by the many options. Salted or unsalted. Sticks or tubs. Whipped versions or even some that are infused with flavor. When it comes to baking though, there is one piece of information on the label that will make a major difference, and that's the amount of fat in your butter.

This is critical not only for the flavor and richness that butter brings to your baked goods, but to the composition of your recipes. If you see a percentage of fat printed on the package, this number is an indicator of the product's butterfat, or milk solids. When you have a butter with less butterfat, it means that the remaining percentage is primarily water, and that added liquid can throw off the carefully calibrated formulas upon which your favorite baking recipes are built.

Understanding fat content is among the most important rules for choosing the best butter substitute. And while you may opt to use a low-fat butter or butter spread in other contexts, some of those options come packaged with other ingredients like canola oil and tend to contain other preservatives and artificial flavors that can affect the finished products of your baking projects.