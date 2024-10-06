The Swap You Should Make For The Silkiest Buttercream Frosting

Cupcakes and cakes with gorgeous swirls of mile-high frosting look so good they'll have you pressing your nose against the pastry case. But oftentimes the buttercream frosting is so sweet you'll decide to stop snacking after just one bite. Have you ever wished buttercream frosting could taste a bit more like butter and cream and a bit less like a mountain of powdered sugar? Then we have the answer for you: condensed milk buttercream.

If you've ever unearthed a can of sweetened condensed milk from the back of your pantry, you're probably thinking there's no way this milky, sugary, syrup concoction could make frosting less sweet — but it's true. Standard buttercream recipes rely on butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, salt, and heavy whipping cream to create a stable, spreadable topping. Meanwhile, condensed milk buttercream (also called Russian buttercream due to its presence on many Eastern European desserts) can be made with just two ingredients: sweetened condensed milk and butter.

Despite using less ingredients, the resulting flavor is more complex, less sweet, and more dairy forward. And, if you're worried that condensed milk buttercream won't stand up to your cake decorating aspirations, fear not. Condensed milk buttercream boasts a similar spreadable consistency to typical buttercream but with a silky smooth texture. So give this one-two combination a try and get piping.