Throwing A Party? This Is How Many Sliders You Need Per Person

Possibly the trickiest part of hosting a party is preparing enough refreshments to satisfy a crowd without overdoing it. Ideally, there'll be enough spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip for everyone to have seconds with minimal leftovers, but how can you be sure? The best place to start when calculating cocktails-per-person or how many sliders to prepare is knowing how much the average person will eat versus the length of your party. You'll need more refreshments for an all-day shindig than an evening soiree featuring board games.

The thing with sliders is that no adult eats just one. In fact, many restaurants plate two to three per serving, which is a good guideline to use when determining how many you need to prepare. If your event is meant to last just two or three hours, one serving of sliders per person should be plenty, especially if there's more food. Five to six hours, however, means everyone will most likely be looking for a second helping of savory Philly cheesesteak sliders to enjoy alongside their potato salad.

Once you've decided whether to make one or two servings per person, the rest is simple math. If there are 10 people in attendance (including you), 30 sliders ensures everyone can enjoy at least one serving, while 60 bumps that up to two. You can probably make less if you plan to make a hearty recipe piled with toppings, but we recommend keeping things simple so your sliders are easy to eat and relatively mess-free.