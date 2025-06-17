How To Calculate Drinks-Per-Person To Avoid A Major Party Foul

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Run out of ice at a party and everyone seems to understand. You might even get one of your guests to make a quick trip to the nearest convenience store to get you a bag or two. But run out of drinks and you just might look like a bad host. All you had to do was some simple math and you might not have had a problem. Jessie-Sierra Ross, author of "Seasons Around the Table: Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," shared her easy solution exclusively with Chowhound: "Just take the number of guests x the length of the party x 2 drinks per hour."

Knowing how much you should buy of anything you need for a party can be nerve-wracking. Ina Garten knows how much to feed a crowd, so her tips for serving protein (4 to 8 ounces per person) and pasta (1 to 2 cups per guest) are helpful. Ross, who shares recipes and entertaining tips on her blog Straight to the Hips, Baby and on Instagram, explains that the formula for drinks is not a hard and fast rule. "It works by assuming an average consumption and it's a practical way to figure out how much to stock in your fridge," she said. Other factors that could impact how much you end up serving include the time of day and how much alcohol you plan to serve.