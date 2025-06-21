What You Absolutely Can't Forget To Do If You're Serious About Planning A Dinner Party
As Millennials and Gen Z enter their 30s and 40s, vintage hobbies and traditions have enjoyed a sort of renaissance. Following hot on the heels of the bread-baking wave of 2020 (thanks to quarantine), these two generations in particular have discovered a renewed interest in everything from knitting and crochet to vinyl records and cassette tapes, embroidery, and even the almighty dinner party. Once a relic of previous decades, today's adults are beginning to eschew crowded, loud, and expensive clubs for more intimate gatherings featuring tasty morsels, conversation, and even a board game or two — events their parents used to call "dinner parties."
Rather than celebrating anything specific, these parties were centered around bringing a particular group of people together for an evening of bonding and stimulating conversation. That means if you're concerned about not having the budget or time to plan a fancy affair, there's no real need to worry. You could even choose a theme designed to keep things casual, like a build your own pizza night paired with old-school board games or classic movies.
However, it's still important to avoid one of the biggest dinner party mistakes you can make — failing to have a backup plan. Murphy's Law almost always applies to carefully planned events, even small ones in your home. Having a solid plan B if your succulent traditional beef Wellington bites the dust or your batch cocktails don't stretch as far as you anticipated will help keep your party relaxed, fun, and entertaining for all.
Building a strong plan B
When creating your backup plan, it's important to consider what kinds of things most often go wrong at a dinner party. Common issues include running out of food or beverages, a snafu with the main dish, and delays in your anticipated timeline causing dangerous lulls in lively conversation. A good backup plan not only keeps guests comfortable and entertained, but also seamlessly moves past any issues, so that your guests may never know anything went wrong.
First up, to avoid running out of food or drinks, be sure to have extra snacks and beverages stashed away, such as fancy crackers and cheese, frozen mini-quiches, a few additional bottles of wine, or mixers to make fun, zesty, and delicious last-minute two-ingredient gin cocktails. These things also pair nicely with trivia games or conversation cards to compensate for delays in getting the main meal on the table. Choose items with a long shelf life that you'll also enjoy on your own, just in case you don't need them after all.
Second, it's crucial to have a plan B for your main dish and any sides. A high-quality frozen lasagna or frozen burgers smothered in a sticky-sweet glaze are a godsend when your roast chicken scorches or — nightmare of nightmares — you drop a perfectly poached salmon on the floor. Keeping salad ingredients (along with oil and vinegar for a quick and easy dressing) and frozen rolls on hand can also be lifesavers if your pre-planned sides just don't work out.