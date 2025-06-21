What You Absolutely Can't Forget To Do If You're Serious About Planning A Dinner Party

As Millennials and Gen Z enter their 30s and 40s, vintage hobbies and traditions have enjoyed a sort of renaissance. Following hot on the heels of the bread-baking wave of 2020 (thanks to quarantine), these two generations in particular have discovered a renewed interest in everything from knitting and crochet to vinyl records and cassette tapes, embroidery, and even the almighty dinner party. Once a relic of previous decades, today's adults are beginning to eschew crowded, loud, and expensive clubs for more intimate gatherings featuring tasty morsels, conversation, and even a board game or two — events their parents used to call "dinner parties."

Rather than celebrating anything specific, these parties were centered around bringing a particular group of people together for an evening of bonding and stimulating conversation. That means if you're concerned about not having the budget or time to plan a fancy affair, there's no real need to worry. You could even choose a theme designed to keep things casual, like a build your own pizza night paired with old-school board games or classic movies.

However, it's still important to avoid one of the biggest dinner party mistakes you can make — failing to have a backup plan. Murphy's Law almost always applies to carefully planned events, even small ones in your home. Having a solid plan B if your succulent traditional beef Wellington bites the dust or your batch cocktails don't stretch as far as you anticipated will help keep your party relaxed, fun, and entertaining for all.