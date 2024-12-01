Breakfast Sliders Are The Easiest Way To Feed A Crowd For Brunch
Whether your house is full to the brim with visiting family or game night turned into an impromptu sleepover, feeding house guests first thing in the morning can be stressful. You want a dish that makes enough for a crowd, comes together easily, and doesn't require a ton of cleanup. Inspired by the legendary little sammies purveyed by Community Goods in Los Angeles, California, breakfast sliders tick all the boxes.
These mini sandwiches require no special ingredients, are quick to assemble, and can feed a small army. Plus, you can make them in batches, so more get done all at once. The only possible hiccup in this recipe is that you have to scramble your eggs beforehand, mixing about one egg per slider. However, there are tricks to making the perfect scrambled eggs that make this step easier, too.
When assembling your sliders, the key is to use prepackaged dinner rolls that are attached to each other around the edges so that you can separate the tops from the bottoms in two big layers. King's Hawaiian rolls, a Southern culinary staple, are a popular choice because they're pillowy and have a light sweetness that pairs deliciously with smoky breakfast meats. Simply add the bottom layer of the rolls to a lightly greased casserole dish, evenly distribute your desired fillings, add the top layer of rolls, and bake.
Customizing your breakfast sliders
Though the traditional breakfast slider recipe is a classic ham, scrambled egg, and cheese sandwich served on a King's Hawaiian sweet roll, there's absolutely nothing preventing you from customizing it to your palate. Elevate your eggs by making a quick and delicious air fryer frittata, then cutting it to sandwich size. Swap out the King's Hawaiian rolls with an herby or whole grain substitute. For added moisture and flavor, many recipes advise brushing the tops with maple or honey butter.
Confirmed omnivores can stick to the traditional meat-egg-cheese combination by embracing flavors found in other dishes. The key is to choose thin-sliced proteins and low-moisture cheese to ensure everything cooks properly. Create a croque monsieur version by subbing gruyere cheese for cheddar and brushing the tops of the rolls with a blend of dijon mustard and melted butter. Or make pizza-inspired sliders by adding Italian seasoning and red chili flakes to your eggs, using pepperoni for your meat, and smothering them with a generous layer of shredded mozzarella. Add a drizzle of garlic butter and parmesan cheese to the tops of the rolls to mimic a chewy, savory pizza crust.
It's also fairly easy to customize this breakfast dish to meet specific dietary requirements. A honey-butter glaze on gluten-free dinner rolls captures the flavors of King's Hawaiian. Meanwhile, vegan sliders might include egg and dairy-free rolls, plant-based JUST eggs, and crispy slices of tempeh bacon draped in a savory almond "cheese."