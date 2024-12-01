Breakfast Sliders Are The Easiest Way To Feed A Crowd For Brunch

Whether your house is full to the brim with visiting family or game night turned into an impromptu sleepover, feeding house guests first thing in the morning can be stressful. You want a dish that makes enough for a crowd, comes together easily, and doesn't require a ton of cleanup. Inspired by the legendary little sammies purveyed by Community Goods in Los Angeles, California, breakfast sliders tick all the boxes.

These mini sandwiches require no special ingredients, are quick to assemble, and can feed a small army. Plus, you can make them in batches, so more get done all at once. The only possible hiccup in this recipe is that you have to scramble your eggs beforehand, mixing about one egg per slider. However, there are tricks to making the perfect scrambled eggs that make this step easier, too.

When assembling your sliders, the key is to use prepackaged dinner rolls that are attached to each other around the edges so that you can separate the tops from the bottoms in two big layers. King's Hawaiian rolls, a Southern culinary staple, are a popular choice because they're pillowy and have a light sweetness that pairs deliciously with smoky breakfast meats. Simply add the bottom layer of the rolls to a lightly greased casserole dish, evenly distribute your desired fillings, add the top layer of rolls, and bake.