We Found The Perfect Use For That Mason Jar Collection — And It Starts In The Pantry

It's great to keep a few Mason jars around for food prep solutions, DIY party decor, and even the occasional canning and vacuum sealing, but they sure do seem to multiply. And it's less useful to have a bunch of empty vessels just taking up space in your kitchen cabinets. But their famed versatility means that you can repurpose all that excess glass for efficiency and aesthetic appeal.

If you love the look of decanted cereal, pasta, and rice, but not the proposition of spending extra cash to pack it in, those Mason jars are your on-hand solution. Simply give your "add to cart" finger a rest, give your old jars a good wash if they've been collecting dust for a while, and get to pouring all those dry goods. You can keep them mostly pristine for the sleek social media look, but you should probably label easily confused items like salt and sugar — a permanent marker and a strip of painter's tape does the trick. And you'll have a newly tidy little corner of your kitchen without sacrificing a dime or one single square foot.