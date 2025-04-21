How To Layer Your Mason Jar Salad The Right Way

We've been raving about the multipurpose uses of Mason jars for ages. We're also proponents of a fresh, delicious salad. We have tips on how to level up your salad game with one simple step and to-die-for recipes like this grilled romaine and corn salad with herby mustard dressing, which will turn even the staunchest of meat eaters into a salad lover in no time. But how about combining the two? Mason jar salads are all the rage lately, and it's an easy way to get more veggies and a balanced meal into your busy schedule. The only problem? If you don't layer it the right way, you could end up with a soggy mess. So let's dive into the do's and don'ts of Mason jar salad packing.

First, you always want to start off with your dressing. Pouring it on top is the quickest way to get a wilt-y mess, so layer it on the bottom. Next, add your heartier, crunchier veggies. This will be a barrier to protect your more delicate ingredients from the dressing. For this layer, think things like snap peas, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, and radishes. Next up is your cooked legumes or soft veggies, like mushrooms and corn. If you want, toss some grains in for the next layer. Your protein should go next, and at the very top is the salad leaves, lettuce, seeds, or nuts. Basically: separate based on how much you don't want the dressing touching certain ingredients.