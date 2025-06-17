Why Mason Jars Are Your Golden Ticket To A Whimsical Backyard Barbecue

The basic idea is super simple, but this DIY has a lot of room to grow based on your unique creative vision. For one thing, you can decorate the jars in all sorts of ways to get the aesthetic you want. If you use Mod Podge Matte Sealer to adorn the jars with pressed flowers, you can give your event a Midsummer Night's Dream, fairytale vibe, and if you cover the jars with thin tissue paper or a watery layer of paint, you can tint the light coming through with cooler or warmer tones, setting the mood you're looking for. Twist wire around the rim of the jars to hang them from tree branches, or simply set them on your picnic table.

And while these little lanterns are certainly cute, they're also functional — especially if you can get your hands on a pack of small candles, like the Stonebriar 50-Count Smokeless Long Burning Tea Light Candles. This way, you can fill your Mason jars partway with water, lemon slices, rosemary, and the essential oils of your choice, and then float a tea candle on top for a homemade, dual-purpose mosquito repellent and table centerpiece. One of the biggest mistakes you can make in planning an outdoor picnic is not planning ahead when it comes to bugs, and this is a great way to counteract that in an all-natural way — plus, it smells great! Grill up meat and veggies like a master, invite over all your neighbors, and prepare for compliments on your DIY starry lights to come flooding in.