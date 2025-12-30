Wild-Caught Or Farm-Raised Fish: Does It Make A Difference Which One You Buy?

If you're buying fish, the choices can be daunting — and not just because of the many different varieties available or the difficulties of figuring out how to choose the freshest fish. Another question to ask yourself is should you buy farm-raised or wild-caught? There are pros and cons to both, so how do you choose? To help make your decision, we've reviewed the many aspects you need to take into consideration when deciding between the two.

Farm-raised fish, meaning fish that is raised in a controlled environment, are a product of a practice known as aquaculture. They can be a perfectly good choice, as long as you know what you are looking for when you shop. In fact, more than 50% of the world's seafood supply is farm-raised. Wild-caught fish are harvested from open bodies of water, such as seas, lakes, or rivers, where the fish live in their natural habitat and survive and reproduce without the assistance of humans. In some ways, it is difficult to replicate the quality of fish that live in the wild, but there are still plenty of reasons to favor fish raised in hatcheries. Aside from these broader differences, your choice between the two comes down to nutritional value, flavor, price, and sustainability.