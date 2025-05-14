Foolproof Ways To Avoid That Unpleasant Fishy Taste When Buying Fish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you don't often cook fish, the style of protein can be intimidating. The complications are plentiful: There are many species and varying cuts to choose from, as well as an array of different preparation methods to select from. Yet the typical looming fear is simple: a worry that the flavors might come out too fishy. This unappetizing smell and flavor comes by way of a single compound called trimethylamine oxide, undetectable to our palate when the seafood is alive, but which turns into a trimethylamine — the compound responsible for the increasingly off-putting odor — once it's laying out.

As a result, avoiding that flavor comes not from proper preparation, but rather from buying the right fish at the store or market. And to offer some tips on curtailing this issue, Chowhound has exclusive advice from cookbook author Mikaela Reuben. With her upcoming book "Eat to Love: Where Health Meets Flavor" rolling out in June, she knows all about optimizing food freshness.

According to her, there are several signs to look for while stopping by a fishmonger. Reuben succinctly suggests, "Avoid fish that has a strong odor, appears dull, or has flesh that feels mushy or is starting to break down." So consider such mistakes while buying seafood, and you'll get a more pleasant tasting dish as a result.