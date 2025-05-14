Foolproof Ways To Avoid That Unpleasant Fishy Taste When Buying Fish
If you don't often cook fish, the style of protein can be intimidating. The complications are plentiful: There are many species and varying cuts to choose from, as well as an array of different preparation methods to select from. Yet the typical looming fear is simple: a worry that the flavors might come out too fishy. This unappetizing smell and flavor comes by way of a single compound called trimethylamine oxide, undetectable to our palate when the seafood is alive, but which turns into a trimethylamine — the compound responsible for the increasingly off-putting odor — once it's laying out.
As a result, avoiding that flavor comes not from proper preparation, but rather from buying the right fish at the store or market. And to offer some tips on curtailing this issue, Chowhound has exclusive advice from cookbook author Mikaela Reuben. With her upcoming book "Eat to Love: Where Health Meets Flavor" rolling out in June, she knows all about optimizing food freshness.
According to her, there are several signs to look for while stopping by a fishmonger. Reuben succinctly suggests, "Avoid fish that has a strong odor, appears dull, or has flesh that feels mushy or is starting to break down." So consider such mistakes while buying seafood, and you'll get a more pleasant tasting dish as a result.
Look for sensory clues while shopping to avoid fishy flavors
Before you even start inspecting fish, it pays off to head to the right shopping destination. And if you're lucky to have a fish market nearby — like America's oldest continuously operating one in Washington, D.C. — then it's the spot for your shopping needs. As opposed to grocery stores, such outlets typically have fresher and more varied availability, strengthened by close relationships with fishermen.
Once you're there, then it's time to look into the details. If you're shopping for the best fish to cook whole, then Mikaela Reuben recommends looking for one with "clear, bright eyes"; a simple giveaway of freshness. Meanwhile, if filets are on the counter, then avoid any that look dull and have patches of discoloration or gray spots. Yet, to be even more certain, proceed with a textural approach. If possible, ask the fishmonger if a simple poke is possible. Reuben says that fresh fish should feel firm and have a slight bounce or springiness when pressed gently with your fingers, and it should possess "no slimy film or sticky texture." Even if it's still smelling okay, such signals mean fishy flavors are on the horizon.
And if the fish is already not smelling so good — well maybe save the protein preparation for another time. A soak in milk can help reduce some of those strong flavors, but if you're new to cooking with fish, then better not risk it. After all, a freshly prepared fillet boasts delicious flavors that can be sweet and mild or incredibly rich, so no need to tarnish the potential of this delicious food.