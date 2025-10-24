The Seafood Delicacy You Can't Miss Out On When Visiting Florida

There are plenty of great reasons to visit Florida, from the family attractions to the great beaches, but one thing you can't miss is the food, especially when it comes to stone crab. These crabs are known for their giant, sweet, and succulent claws that taste like a mild, flaky version of lobster. There is simply no comparison between these fresh and juicy crab claws and even the best canned crab meat. Nearly all of the stone crab harvested each year comes from Florida, so even though they are found from North Carolina all the way to Central America, Florida is the best place to get them nice and fresh once crab season rolls around. But unless you are a Florida native, you could probably use a bit of expert advice to make sure you know what to expect and where to get the best crab around.

Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resort Florida Gulf Coast in Charlotte Harbor, shared some great info with Chowhound about this Florida delicacy so you can turn your next trip to the state into a culinary delight. Florida is home to some pretty great food, like some of the country's hands-down best Cuban sandwiches. If you want to get fresh stone crab, however, make sure you plan your trip between mid-October and May. "That's when they're in season and super fresh," says Foltz. As for the preparation, you'll find these beauties turned into all sorts of creative dishes, but they are best when the crab is the star. "They're usually served cold with a mustard dipping sauce, and the meat is sweet and really easy to eat since the claws are already cracked," he adds.