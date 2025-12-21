For Restaurant-Quality Hummus, Pay More Attention To This Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When a recipe only calls for a few ingredients, those ingredients really have to work the way you want them to. For restaurant-quality hummus, the chickpeas must be soft enough to blend to a velveteen smoothness, the extra virgin olive oil must imbue the blend with its own silken fat, the garlic must add its low, pungent heat, lemon juice must brighten it all up, and salt and pepper must fulfill their general flavor-enhancing destinies. And you'll notice that a lot of restaurant-style hummus recipes don't skimp on the tahini, either.

A creamy paste derived from sesame seeds, tahini brings a nutty warmth to every recipe it touches. And it pairs so well with chickpeas that you needn't be shy about their coupling. Tanoreen, an excellent Levantine restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, for example, uses 300 grams of tahini for every 400 grams of canned chickpeas (among other ingredients). If that sounds like a lot more than the dash you're used to, it's time to cut loose, go overboard, and just add more tahini to your hummus for goodness' sake.