When you're whipping up a cake or a batch of cookies, you often come across instructions to mix to a specific degree — "until just combined," "until incorporated," or even "until moist but lumpy." One of the more common baking mistakes beginners make is thinking it's best to keep mixing a little longer for an even smoother consistency. But that leads to dense cakes and tough cookies.

Overmixing spells disaster for delicate baked goods because the longer you mix dough or batter, the more gluten forms. Gluten is a protein found in wheat and other grain products, like rye and barley. It impacts the elasticity and texture of baked goods and is a really important factor in bread making. As you work your dough, more gluten develops, forming a network of strands that grow stronger the more you mix and knead. Gluten development is what you want when you're making something more structured and chewy, like bread, but it's your enemy when you're trying to make soft, tender cookies or an airy, fluffy cake. People take great pains to ensure perfect pastry texture, such as making secret water swaps to make box mix cakes extra fluffy or using special flour.

If you want to avoid overly chewy or dense baked goods, don't get carried away with the mixing.