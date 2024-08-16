How Long An Open Jar Of Tahini Will Stay Good

A paste made from finely ground sesame seeds, tahini is a rich, creamy Mediterranean and Middle Eastern condiment that can be used in a plethora of ways, from being incorporated into dressings and sauces to dips and desserts. But even with its high versatility and numerous health benefits, it remains an underrated ingredient in Western cultures overall. It's not hard to imagine that a jar of the stuff sits around untouched in people's fridges with only a small portion put to use. So if your tahini is only utilized here and there for a recipe or two, that begs the question of how long the rest will stay good.

Luckily, even once the condiment's jar has been opened, you still have a good six months to use it up until it'll likely go bad. It's better to consume it within one to two months of opening the container, though, as the product's quality may diminish past this initial timespan. In other words, don't wait around to add tahini into whatever recipes you can, whether it's used as a swap for mayo in coleslaw or drizzled atop an herbed potato salad. You'll be looking at some unfortunate signs of spoilage otherwise.