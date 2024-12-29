Why Tahini Works So Well In Cookies

Rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, tahini is best-known as a key ingredient in garlicky, lemony hummus. Though tahini is an ancient paste that has been around for centuries, it became popular in the U.S. when tahini-based dishes like hummus took the country by storm in the early 2000s. Lauded as a more nutritious alternative to other fats, we started using tahini as a vegan mayo swap in our coleslaw, drizzling it over salads, and even using it to zhuzh up our desserts.

Made from ground sesame seeds, tahini works particularly well in cookies, as its oily richness infuses them with the perfect amount of dense chewiness. Though slightly bitter eaten on its own, when sweetened, tahini develops a craveable nuttiness similar to frangipane. Any remaining earthy flavor simply blends with the cookies' sweetness, giving them sophisticated complexity. It also pairs beautifully with a range of flavors, including chocolate (everyone's favorite!), citrus, and spices like cinnamon and clove.

Since tahini contains a lot of fat and moisture, cookie recipes using it often omit ingredients like milk, butter, oil, and eggs. This means that tahini cookies are often a good choice for those with food allergies or dietary restrictions. Tahini also bakes up beautifully with alternative flours such as almond, and sweeteners such as honey or maple syrup. These recipes also use fewer ingredients, making them easy to throw together in a pinch. If you often need a quick, delicious, and relatively nutritious dessert, it might be worth keeping a jar of tahini in your pantry.