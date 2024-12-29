Why Tahini Works So Well In Cookies
Rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, tahini is best-known as a key ingredient in garlicky, lemony hummus. Though tahini is an ancient paste that has been around for centuries, it became popular in the U.S. when tahini-based dishes like hummus took the country by storm in the early 2000s. Lauded as a more nutritious alternative to other fats, we started using tahini as a vegan mayo swap in our coleslaw, drizzling it over salads, and even using it to zhuzh up our desserts.
Made from ground sesame seeds, tahini works particularly well in cookies, as its oily richness infuses them with the perfect amount of dense chewiness. Though slightly bitter eaten on its own, when sweetened, tahini develops a craveable nuttiness similar to frangipane. Any remaining earthy flavor simply blends with the cookies' sweetness, giving them sophisticated complexity. It also pairs beautifully with a range of flavors, including chocolate (everyone's favorite!), citrus, and spices like cinnamon and clove.
Since tahini contains a lot of fat and moisture, cookie recipes using it often omit ingredients like milk, butter, oil, and eggs. This means that tahini cookies are often a good choice for those with food allergies or dietary restrictions. Tahini also bakes up beautifully with alternative flours such as almond, and sweeteners such as honey or maple syrup. These recipes also use fewer ingredients, making them easy to throw together in a pinch. If you often need a quick, delicious, and relatively nutritious dessert, it might be worth keeping a jar of tahini in your pantry.
Flavor combinations that go well with tahini
One way to begin experimenting with tahini in your cookies is to use it as a sub for peanut butter in your favorite classic peanut butter cookie recipe. It'll add the same gooey deliciousness with a touch of bitter aftertaste that will underscore the molasses-y flavor of caramelized brown sugar. Tahini is also a hit when combined with fruity, bitter dark chocolate or sweet, velvety milk and white varieties.
One surefire way to make truly scrumptious tahini cookies is to pair it with flavors from the same region. Tahini is most popular in Mediterranean cuisine, but is also beloved in parts of the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. Considering this, you might add a pinch of turmeric to your recipe or try folding fresh pomegranate arils into your batter (don't worry, there's an easy way to cut pomegranates without the mess). The bright, sweet acidity of sliced figs or candied orange peel would play well against tahini's fatty earthiness.
If you're using a recipe that calls for almond flour, try swapping it out for pistachio, instead. Not only will this make your cookies a delightful green color, it'll also create a luscious texture as pistachio's buttery notes blend with the tahini. Dried fruit like chopped dates or golden raisins further amplify sesame seeds' natural sweetness, while giving the cookies a more interesting texture. Many recipes also use honey instead of refined sugar, which adds a floral note that pairs wonderfully with nuts and seeds.