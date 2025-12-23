The Essential Store-Bought Ingredient For Mini Pies Perfect For Entertaining

Instead of worrying about all the expert tips for making perfect pie dough, why not take a much-needed shortcut and transform one store-bought staple into cute, individual pie crusts? While most of us are familiar with frozen phyllo sheets, which are available in the freezer section of virtually every major supermarket, you may not have known you can also purchase miniature phyllo cups. Available in most well-known grocery stores, frozen phyllo cups (or shells) are made with the same flaky phyllo dough you know and love, but are already pre-formed and baked into individual snack-size servings.

Especially when it comes to hosting, the best part about these convenient, pre-baked shells is that they serve as an ideal shortcut ingredient for mini pies. If you're in the midst of planning a dinner party, phyllo shells give you freedom to make a wide range of pie fillings without the added stress of preparing homemade pie dough. All you need to do is make a colorful variety of delicious pie fillings ahead of time. Then, when you're ready to put everything together, simply defrost your phyllo cups and fill accordingly.

Ready-made pie fillings that don't require additional baking include cream pies like coconut, chocolate, or lemon. You can also make an easy no-bake peanut butter pie with sweetened condensed milk and Cool Whip. Once mixed, simply portion the filling into each phyllo shell before refrigerating. Beyond preparing a number of chilled, cream-based pies, you can also make a delicious variety of baked pies as well.