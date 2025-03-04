For The Easiest Streusel, Turn To Oatmeal

If there's one ingredient that doesn't get enough attention among dessert lovers, it's oats. When mixed together and baked with butter, sugar, and spices, these nutty little grains easily absorb both fat and flavor, melding together into a layer of sweet, crunchy deliciousness called streusel. Though there are many differences between cobblers, crumbles, and crisps, the use of an oatmeal-based streusel is the easiest way to clock a crisp from a distance. Streusels always contain oats, making crisps the easiest dessert among the three, as this topping always comes together in a flash.

Not only do the oats add flavor and texture, they're the reason streusel is so easy to make. Since the grains are a little larger, they help the topping mixture clump together just enough to create the perfect texture without the need for a pastry cutter. It's also harder to over-mix since the other ingredients cling to the oats, which helps ensure everything is evenly distributed. Since the other toppings don't have oats, it's much easier for them to become clumpy or tough from too much stirring, resulting in a lackluster dessert.

Oatmeal streusel is also extremely versatile. While you can certainly stick to the traditional recipe, it's also fairly easy to create a more nutritious crisp topping by swapping out wheat flour, butter, and refined sugar for almond (or oat!) flour, olive oil, and pure maple syrup. You can also zhuzh it up with crushed walnuts or pecans, or even toasted coconut flakes and pepita seeds.