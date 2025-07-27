The Easiest No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie Starts With Canned Sweetened Condensed Milk And Cool Whip

As the weather heats up, no-bake desserts are becoming more and more popular. The idea of having dessert without having to turn on a hot oven and minimal effort is especially appealing. The best thing about no-bake desserts is you can make all kinds of desserts with this method, from three-ingredient no-bake cheesecake to no-bake cakes out of Little Debbie snacks.

Peanut butter pie is a popular no-bake option because of how easy it is to make. You only need three ingredients to make the filling: canned sweetened condensed milk, Cool Whip, and a peanut butter of your choice. Simply combine the peanut butter with the canned sweetened condensed milk, then gently fold in the Cool Whip. The result is a rich and creamy no-bake pie filling that's ready in minutes.

Once you make this filling, just put it into a pie crust and you're all set; you can even use a pre-made crust if you'd like. However, the best thing about this easy no-bake peanut butter pie is how customizable it is. You can decorate it to your heart's content, add other ingredients to the filling, make a special crust for it, and more.