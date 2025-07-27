The Easiest No-Bake Peanut Butter Pie Starts With Canned Sweetened Condensed Milk And Cool Whip
As the weather heats up, no-bake desserts are becoming more and more popular. The idea of having dessert without having to turn on a hot oven and minimal effort is especially appealing. The best thing about no-bake desserts is you can make all kinds of desserts with this method, from three-ingredient no-bake cheesecake to no-bake cakes out of Little Debbie snacks.
Peanut butter pie is a popular no-bake option because of how easy it is to make. You only need three ingredients to make the filling: canned sweetened condensed milk, Cool Whip, and a peanut butter of your choice. Simply combine the peanut butter with the canned sweetened condensed milk, then gently fold in the Cool Whip. The result is a rich and creamy no-bake pie filling that's ready in minutes.
Once you make this filling, just put it into a pie crust and you're all set; you can even use a pre-made crust if you'd like. However, the best thing about this easy no-bake peanut butter pie is how customizable it is. You can decorate it to your heart's content, add other ingredients to the filling, make a special crust for it, and more.
Variations of no-bake peanut butter pie
While no-bake peanut butter pie filling only requires three ingredients, you can add some additional ingredients to change the filling's texture. For extra creaminess, try adding cream cheese to the mixture. Alternatively, if you want some crunch in there, try adding Reese's Pieces or chocolate chips.
As for the crust, you can absolutely use a store-bought graham cracker crust. However, if you're feeling fancy, try whipping up a chocolate variation of a graham cracker crust by crushing chocolate graham crackers and combining the crumbs with sugar and cinnamon. You can also make a no-bake chocolate pie crust using Oreos.
Last but not least, there are so many ways to decorate a no-bake peanut butter pie. You can garnish it with chopped nuts, chocolate syrup, peanut butter chips, chocolate chips, or Reese's Pieces. If you're willing to put in a little extra effort, you can try melting peanut butter and drizzling it on top or cutting Reese's Peanut Butter Cups into chunks then sprinkling them on top.