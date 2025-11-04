Is White Wine The Solution To Your Red Wine Stains?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Red wine may be considered a drink of the gods, but the moment it hits your white clothes, not even they can help you remove it. And if we're being completely honest, spilling some sangiovese, a bold merlot, or worse, a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon on your outfit is a pretty great way to make even the best sweet wines for beginners taste a little bitter.

Naturally, in moments like this, your first instinct is to resort to Google for some advice and cleaning tips. And that's when you'll likely find one that says that white wine might actually do the trick. However, Carly Castro, founder of the cleaning resource Clean with Carly and owner of Freshlee Cleaning Co., revealed in an exclusive conversation that this seemingly simple hack might actually be nothing more than an old wives' tale.

She also told Chowhound that while using white wine to clean red wine stains can be effective, it does come with a catch. "White wine might reduce the intensity of the redness, but only if it's a fresh stain," Castro told us. "The thing is, you can accomplish the same result with water, so why waste good wine?" She then warned that not only will white wine fail to remove the stain, but it could also cause it to spread further on your carpet, clothes, or other fabrics. "This ends up covering up a larger area and requires more work in the long run," Castro pointed out.