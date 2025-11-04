Is White Wine The Solution To Your Red Wine Stains?
Red wine may be considered a drink of the gods, but the moment it hits your white clothes, not even they can help you remove it. And if we're being completely honest, spilling some sangiovese, a bold merlot, or worse, a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon on your outfit is a pretty great way to make even the best sweet wines for beginners taste a little bitter.
Naturally, in moments like this, your first instinct is to resort to Google for some advice and cleaning tips. And that's when you'll likely find one that says that white wine might actually do the trick. However, Carly Castro, founder of the cleaning resource Clean with Carly and owner of Freshlee Cleaning Co., revealed in an exclusive conversation that this seemingly simple hack might actually be nothing more than an old wives' tale.
She also told Chowhound that while using white wine to clean red wine stains can be effective, it does come with a catch. "White wine might reduce the intensity of the redness, but only if it's a fresh stain," Castro told us. "The thing is, you can accomplish the same result with water, so why waste good wine?" She then warned that not only will white wine fail to remove the stain, but it could also cause it to spread further on your carpet, clothes, or other fabrics. "This ends up covering up a larger area and requires more work in the long run," Castro pointed out.
There are several better ways to successfully tackle that red stain
There are plenty of effective ways to remove wine stains, and they call for nothing more than a few pantry staples. Believe it or not, club soda is your friend for red wine stains. Simply pour it directly over the stain and let its bubbles do their magic. If, on the other hand, you're out of club soda, you can always turn to the easy salt trick for removing wine stains. Just sprinkle a generous amount of salt over the damp stain, and then carefully pour boiling water over it. What's more, boiling water alone can work wonders to loosen the bond between the wine and the material.
When asked what she relies on to tackle red wine stains, Carly Castro revealed that OdoBan Oxy Fabric Stain Remover is her go-to solution. The spray's formula penetrates deep into fabrics to break down and lift stubborn stains, without damaging the material or affecting its color. "It's an oxygen-activated stain remover for clothes, fabric, and upholstery," Castro stated. "It's also effective on both new and set-in stains while removing odors, which is a huge bonus for me since I personally dislike red wine and the smell it can leave behind."
On how to use the product to treat red wine stains, Castro recommended to blot the excess wine, spray the stained area thoroughly, and avoid the temptation to rub it. "Let the product sit for three minutes, and if the stain is still visible, you can let it work longer (up to 30 minutes), then launder as usual," she concluded.