How To Get Butter Stains Out Of Fabric With Ease

You've just prepared a feast for family and friends, with a tablecloth-covered table laden with your finest china, placemats, and even those linen napkins that only see the light of day a couple of times a year. Then, once everyone is full and has said their goodnights, you're left to deal with the butter-stained fabrics, including your apron, hand towels, table linens, and (gasp) your shirt.

Why are butter stains so bad? Mostly, because they are oil-based and not water-soluble. The same principle that makes salad dressings separate into layers applies here. When you throw a grease-stained fabric into the washing machine, the water will bead up and be unable to touch the stain, much like water on your car after it's been waxed.

But not to worry; this doesn't mean butter stains can't be removed — they can, but you need to act as quickly as possible to keep the stain from setting in. Here's how to get butter out of clothes or kitchen fabrics — and, as with most common food stains, cleaning should only involve a few pantry ingredients.