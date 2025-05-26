Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Making Sun Tea
There's nothing quite like a glass of cold, lemon-infused iced tea on a hot summer day. Unlike hot tea, which requires soaking a tea bag in near-boiling water, and iced tea, which is created by pouring hot tea over ice, sun tea gets its deliciousness from a few hours soaking in the sun's rays.
While sun tea is a classic summer staple for many, it's important to be aware of the safety risks that come with allowing any food or drink to sit outside for hours at a time. Food safety rules dictate that foods (and drinks) need to be kept colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter than 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Summer temperatures generally stay in the danger zone, increasing the likelihood of bacterial growth. Teas aren't generally heavily processed, and that means that tea bags could contain microorganisms. Left in unsafe temperatures, these bacteria could grow and make you sick.
Does this mean that you have to give up your perfect summer sun tea? Not necessarily. Experts recommend letting your sun tea sit out for no more than four hours if you're going to drink it right away. If you're going to store it and serve later, allow your tea to steep for three hours, then refrigerate it. You can store your sun tea in the fridge for up to three days. After that, you'll want to make a new batch.
Elevate your iced tea with these easy tips
Whether you're into sun tea or you prefer tea that's been brewed within the walls of your home, we've got plenty of ways to help you create the perfect cup to quench your thirst. The type of tea you're using can make a huge difference in the flavor profile you'll get from the end product. While black tea is the traditional go-to, you can switch it up by trying green tea, white tea, or even an herbal tea (a chamomile iced tea can be an effective way to cool off before bed on a hot summer night). You can also try mixing more than one kind of tea.
In the mood for a super-sweet cup of iced tea goodness? Try this baking soda hack to both eliminate bitterness and create a super-clear brew. Just a dash of baking soda added to a full pitcher of iced tea can help neutralize acidic tannins in tea, creating a taste that seems a little bit sweeter (which can be helpful if you're making sweet tea, the unofficial drink of the South).
You can also try elevating your iced tea by adding a fruity twist. Mixing some pureed fruit into your iced tea can offer a unique, complex flavor. Add a few pureed mangoes to a full pitcher of iced tea, or freeze pureed mangoes in cubes and add a few to your glass when you're in the mood for something tropical.