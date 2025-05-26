Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Making Sun Tea

There's nothing quite like a glass of cold, lemon-infused iced tea on a hot summer day. Unlike hot tea, which requires soaking a tea bag in near-boiling water, and iced tea, which is created by pouring hot tea over ice, sun tea gets its deliciousness from a few hours soaking in the sun's rays.

While sun tea is a classic summer staple for many, it's important to be aware of the safety risks that come with allowing any food or drink to sit outside for hours at a time. Food safety rules dictate that foods (and drinks) need to be kept colder than 40 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter than 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Summer temperatures generally stay in the danger zone, increasing the likelihood of bacterial growth. Teas aren't generally heavily processed, and that means that tea bags could contain microorganisms. Left in unsafe temperatures, these bacteria could grow and make you sick.

Does this mean that you have to give up your perfect summer sun tea? Not necessarily. Experts recommend letting your sun tea sit out for no more than four hours if you're going to drink it right away. If you're going to store it and serve later, allow your tea to steep for three hours, then refrigerate it. You can store your sun tea in the fridge for up to three days. After that, you'll want to make a new batch.