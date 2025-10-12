The Easy Salt Trick For Removing Wine Stains

Whether you're enjoying a nice glass of cabernet at the end of a long day, treating your friends to a leggy merlot at a dinner party, or experimenting with fun and versatile wine slushies to kick off the weekend, red wine stains are most likely at the back of everyone's mind. Maybe it's a splash from an overly full glass, a tipped bottle you thought was empty, or a poorly placed elbow during a lively conversation, but where there's red wine it almost seems inevitable that a stain on your furniture, carpet, or person is soon to follow.

Though the internet is awash (pun intended) with easy and effective methods for cleaning common food stains, red wine is still notoriously difficult to get out because it contains very strong pigments transferred from the grape skins used during the fermentation process. Just as they transferred easily to the wine, they can also soak into and transfer to fabric and carpet fibers. For this reason, these stains need to be treated as quickly as possible, which means you'll need to turn to items almost everyone has on hand: salt and boiling water.

Because of salt's chemical structure, it absorbs liquids quickly and easily. When sprinkled on a damp red wine stain, it can pull much of the wine from the fabric, including the pigments. The next step is to pour boiling water on it from a height — the combination of heat and force helps flush most or all of any remaining reddish pigment.