Forget A Gingerbread House, Here Are 14 Tips For Building The Best Charcuterie Chalet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's always "gingerbread house this" and "gingerbread house that" — and we're tired of it! If you aren't a big fan of sweets or getting your fingers covered in goopy, melted Dots as you try to create the perfect M&M's driveway leading up to your cookie house — which probably looks like it got hit by a tornado and a hurricane on the same day — you might feel a bit left out of this holiday activity. But we have to give gingerbread houses credit for one thing: They walked so charcuterie chalets could run.

As the name suggests, a charcuterie chalet is the savory version of a gingerbread house. It ditches borderline inedible sheets of ginger cookies for savory crackers, swaps out the sickeningly sweet candies for cheeses, nuts, and meats, and still offers festive cheer — just in a more party-friendly and less cloying package. If you scroll through photos of these elaborately decorated edible houses on social media, you may be in awe of both how elaborate they can be and why anyone would ever go back to making gingerbread houses. Like high-end charcuterie boards, they might seem like a construction better left to the professionals. But with an open mind, a piping bag and offset spatula, a hankering for something salty, and these handy construction tips, you too can turn your charcuterie dreams into a seasonal snacking reality.