How Do You Store Royal Icing?

You pipe icing or frosting if you only want a sugary flourish on your cookie or cake. If you want a more complex design than frosting scallops made with a spoon, however, that usually calls for royal icing: A variation which hardens after it cools down and keeps whatever fancy shape you molded it into. Regular old icing is typically a simple mixture of (lots of) powdered sugar and milk, but that thicker royal icing is typically made from (lots of) sugar and egg whites. Modern recipes commonly say to whip it up with meringue, which is egg whites and typically caster sugar or superfine sugar.

Eggs and milk are not known for their longevity, and leftover royal icing made with fresh eggs only lasts three days at room temperature, even if sealed. If you used meringue powder instead of fresh eggs, then royal icing can last closer to a couple of weeks at room temperature, so long as it's kept in bowl tightly covered with plastic wrapping. If you put that plastic-wrapped bowl into the fridge, then it should last up to a month (again, assuming you used meringue powder). If it puffs up or sours, it's spoiled.