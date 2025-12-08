9 Best Costco Appetizers For Holiday Hosting

The aisles of Costco are crowded, but yield many treasures. From its shockingly inexpensive rotisserie chickens to its bulk-sized offerings of kitchen and household staples, there is plenty to love about the wholesale club. One of the most underrated benefits of your Costco membership comes in its ability to play co-host at every party you throw. Not only does Costco have some seriously good cake and baked goods that can be fashioned up for festivities, it also has a tremendous selection of appetizers.

With the holiday season coming to a head, self-appointed (or family-appointed) party hosts not only have to worry about preparing meals and drinks to fit the wintery holidays, they also have to do the taxing work of making appetizers for guests. Rather than spending hours (or days) putting together an intricate menu of snacks for your party goers, turn to Costco for some much needed support. Below, we've gathered nine of the best Costco-available apps for your party-throwing needs.