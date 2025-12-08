9 Best Costco Appetizers For Holiday Hosting
The aisles of Costco are crowded, but yield many treasures. From its shockingly inexpensive rotisserie chickens to its bulk-sized offerings of kitchen and household staples, there is plenty to love about the wholesale club. One of the most underrated benefits of your Costco membership comes in its ability to play co-host at every party you throw. Not only does Costco have some seriously good cake and baked goods that can be fashioned up for festivities, it also has a tremendous selection of appetizers.
With the holiday season coming to a head, self-appointed (or family-appointed) party hosts not only have to worry about preparing meals and drinks to fit the wintery holidays, they also have to do the taxing work of making appetizers for guests. Rather than spending hours (or days) putting together an intricate menu of snacks for your party goers, turn to Costco for some much needed support. Below, we've gathered nine of the best Costco-available apps for your party-throwing needs.
Fotis Fine Foods Mediterranean antipasti
Let's start by dipping into some truly fantastic dips. Fotis Fine Food's Mediterranean antipasti dip trio is just the thing for any hosts who want to impress guests with minimal effort. This Costco pick, found in the wholesale club's refrigerated section, contains three 12-ounce dips with a Mediterranean flare: olive tapenade, a delicious and fresh tomato bruschetta, and artichoke caponata (a Sicilian stew). This symphony of dips makes for a great addition to any holiday spread. Just remember the crackers or, better yet, some truly crusty bread.
Fotis Fine Foods baked Brie
Is there any appetizer that screams "holiday season" more than baked Brie? It has become, by its continuous ebbing and flowing through food trends of yore and present, a holiday party staple. It's easy to see why: Baked Brie is warm, delicious, crusty, and great for sharing. Costco's baked Brie is a great choice for holiday gatherings and comes pre-wrapped in puff pastry with fig jam and chopped walnuts on top. Just bake according to instructions and serve!
Kirkland Signature cheese flight
Speaking of cheese, this Kirkland Signature collection of five cheeses made by well-known cheese makers is absolutely perfect for entertaining. Not only does this flight offer five generous portions of cheese for your next event, it also comes with descriptions of each cheese on the back of the package to help you fully flesh out potential charcuterie boards. Each description also comes with wine pairings to really help each fromage pop. This assortment of cheeses brings a touch of class to any occasion, but it's also a pretty good value. The cheeses included in the 2025 pack are an Alpine monteau, a Belgian comtesse, a cheddar, an Italian Il Tartufo, and a Tuscan fontina.
Cuisine Adventures puff pastry bites
Is there anything tastier or more instantly festive than a bite-size morsel of en croute goodness? We don't think so. Cuisine Adventures puff pastry bites are the perfect flaky choice for anyone hoping to make hors d'oeuvres in a flash. These frozen appetizers, which come in a pack of 48, are easy to prepare (just pop in the oven according to instructions) and serve. They come in four flavors: spinach and Parmesan; roasted red pepper and cheddar; caramelized onion and ricotta; and artichoke, Monterey Jack, and jalapeño. You can mix and match flavors or pick different flavors for various occasions.
Kirkland Signature broccoli salad with walnuts and dressing
We've covered some pretty tasty treats, but what about something for the fresh set? The Kirkland Signature broccoli salad with walnuts and cranberries is just the thing for your holiday party snack table. The salad features a base of kale and broccoli along with walnuts and dried cranberries that give it a seasonal, holiday flair. The salad also features a sharp cheddar and creamy red wine vinaigrette. Plus, this salad costs only about $4.53 per pound. It's a great, refreshing choice for your next party. Simply add dressing, toss, and serve.
Charcuterie chalet and tree kit combo
Our grown up Christmas wish isn't world peace or an end to strife. That's a bit much for Santa to carry in his sack. So, we'll settle for an adult take on the classic gingerbread house. Luckily, our wish has come true at Costco. The charcuterie chalet and tree kit combo is the perfect pick for any holiday party this season. The chalet is made from crackers, salami, cheese spread, and various nuts, seeds, and pretzels while the tree includes salami, cheese, olives, and a festive star that goes on top. These two cheese-and-meat craft pieces make the perfect centerpiece for any party you host. They're also a fun holiday craft that those with more savory leanings can enjoy.
Kirkland Signature shrimp cocktail
While meaty chalets are super fun to make and eat, sometimes all you want are party staples, and what is a party without a festive shrimp cocktail? Nothing, that's what, and Costco has some of the best shrimp cocktail in the grocery game. Each tray comes with plenty of large, juicy shrimp, cups of cocktail sauce, and some lemon to brighten the whole platter up. No prep or assembly is required; just crack open the top and enjoy.
Shrimp cocktail makes the perfect, fresh counterpart to rich meats and cheeses. If you want to put a spin on this dish, whip up a New Orleans-style remoulade or a creamy tartar sauce for dip. Pair with mini crab cakes, langoustine sliders, seafood Alfredo, creative caviar pairings, and oysters on the half shell for a seafood-themed holiday gathering.
Cuisine Innovations bacon wrapped wagyu beef skewers with blue cheese
From the humble, barbecue sauce-drenched Lit'l Smokies of yore to baby shower meatballs (these involve grape jelly and they're way better than they sound), it's clear that what people want are small, savory snacks. Thankfully, Costco has just the treat to fulfill this want. Made by Cuisine Innovations, these wagyu beef skewers have blue cheese, are wrapped in bacon for a smoky touch, and are the perfect bite of savory goodness to set your party off. Each box comes in a pack of 24, and they can be cooked in an oven or air fryer.
Cuisine Innovations feta and caramelized onion tarts
A cup of puff pastry, a whipped filling of feta, and a perfectly sweet topping of caramelized onion: These are the components to a delicious little hors d'oeuvre that makes any and every holiday party sparkle. The Cuisine Innovations feta and caramelized onion tarts can be found in Costco's frozen section in a pack of 36. These treats are the perfect blend of comforting, cheesy, crispy goodness made with elevated ingredients.