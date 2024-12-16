How To Take Your Gingerbread House To The Next Level

Holidays are a time for gathering with family, watching the snow fall, and enjoying some time off work to spend on fun baking projects. From chewy chocolate chip cookies to flaky apple pie, there are so many good options worth turning on the oven for, but none are more festive than a classic gingerbread house. Homemade gingerbread can be dressed up and down in so many ways to suit any kind of vision you might have in mind. This type of baking borders on art, and is a great way to pass an evening while stretching your imagination.

We spoke to a few master gingerbread architects to discover some ways to create a better gingerbread house this holiday season. They gave us some killer secret tips for creating jaw-dropping, show-stopping gingerbread creations that you won't have the heart to toss once the season is done.