Don't Pick This Unique Kitchen Flooring Unless You're Ready For Costly Repairs
Hopefully it's good fortune that has you perusing potential kitchen floor materials — a recent sweepstakes win, a lucrative class action lawsuit, or a visit from a genie — and not something less auspicious like termites or a burst pipe. But, at a few points in most homeowners' lives, they'll end up needing a new kitchen floor for one reason or another. And once you've been schooled in the time and expense such a home renovation project requires, you'll want one that at least promises to last forever. And cork is not it.
You might have floated the idea of cork flooring due to its sustainability or even its noise dampening quality. In a vacuum, those are terrific perks. But cork will only cost you down the line — and not even that far down the line. Its inherent softness leaves it more vulnerable to dings, dents and the effects of fairly everyday wear than some sturdier alternatives. Cork is also absorbent, meaning kitchen spills could easily turn into mildew or mold. The sealing that's supposed to make it less porous also needs frequent upkeep, which carries a recurring cost that will likely repeat every few years. And, in addition to demanding cash to repair, those inevitable scratches, chips, and moisture spots won't exactly be pretty, either. Fortunately, there are plenty of other kitchen flooring options that are durable and stylish.
Choosing a new kitchen floor if you've been successfully swayed away from cork
First, you might want to narrow your choices down from other types of flooring known to cause problems. Natural stone floors can make kitchen cleaning a nightmare due to rough surfaces and porosity (smoother finishes are easier to wipe down). You also must avoid any trendy kitchen renovation traps, lest you end up with something that was already headed toward dated the moment you slapped it down.
Then, consider your lifestyle. If you literally never use your kitchen and you are romantically attracted to maintenance expenses, then feel free to get crazy with the cork. But most folks will prioritize durability, ease of upkeep, and aesthetics. Those first two are easy enough to achieve with hardwood and ceramic tile, both classic choices for kitchen flooring. Getting the right look can be a little more challenging. Make sure the aesthetic of your chosen flooring actually goes with the rest of the space. You typically wouldn't mix a hypermodern design with aggressive country house decor, for example. So take the time to fully visualize how whatever's under your feet is still going to make sense at eye level.