Don't Pick This Unique Kitchen Flooring Unless You're Ready For Costly Repairs

Hopefully it's good fortune that has you perusing potential kitchen floor materials — a recent sweepstakes win, a lucrative class action lawsuit, or a visit from a genie — and not something less auspicious like termites or a burst pipe. But, at a few points in most homeowners' lives, they'll end up needing a new kitchen floor for one reason or another. And once you've been schooled in the time and expense such a home renovation project requires, you'll want one that at least promises to last forever. And cork is not it.

You might have floated the idea of cork flooring due to its sustainability or even its noise dampening quality. In a vacuum, those are terrific perks. But cork will only cost you down the line — and not even that far down the line. Its inherent softness leaves it more vulnerable to dings, dents and the effects of fairly everyday wear than some sturdier alternatives. Cork is also absorbent, meaning kitchen spills could easily turn into mildew or mold. The sealing that's supposed to make it less porous also needs frequent upkeep, which carries a recurring cost that will likely repeat every few years. And, in addition to demanding cash to repair, those inevitable scratches, chips, and moisture spots won't exactly be pretty, either. Fortunately, there are plenty of other kitchen flooring options that are durable and stylish.