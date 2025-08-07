The Sparkling Booze You Should Be Using In Desserts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Champagne and dessert are no strangers to one another. Whether served with a spare but delicious plate of strawberries, or as a complement to a sumptuous cake, the sharp, bubbly taste goes well with most anything sweet. So why not remove the barrier between sweet and fizzy by bringing alcohol to your next dessert? The bubbly beverage makes the perfect addition to many desserts, from truffle to sheet cake. You just need to know how to properly utilize this sharp, sparkling ingredient –– otherwise your attempt at a boozy, sweet fusion may go flat.

Luckily, Chowhound was able to get the scoop (or pour) on how to best incorporate bubbles into baking from Renato Poliafito, author of "Dolci!," a cookbook that centers on the craft of Italian-American baking, and co-owner of Pasta Night, a neon-bright Brooklyn eatery. Poliafito is all for baking with Champagne as long as it has "meaning and purpose" within your dish. So what are the basics of adding this boozy delight to sweets?

Let's start with picking the right bottle. For starters, you might not actually want to reach for an actual bottle of the expensive stuff. As Poliafito says, "Cava or Prosecco will do just fine –– save your Champagne budget for drinking. Preferably in a bubble bath, with regrets." However, there are two caveats for this rule. One, if you're preparing this dish for a particularly fussy and high-brow recipient and two, if you're making "something where the flavor stands out." So dishes where the most prominent flavor is Champagne should actually include the real thing. Still, this is only the beginning of Poliafito's boozy bonafides, so let's crack into the intricacies of sweetening up your booze.