This Farmhouse-Style Kitchen Countertop Trend Is Dying Out — Here's Why

There truly is no accounting for taste, whether that's one's own unique avocado toast technique, or their devotion to appliances of the same shade that others find to be among the more questionable vintage decor trends. Of course, mashed up botanicals aren't quite as permanent, or expensive, as home design, no matter what the memes may say. So if you, like those green refrigerator lovers, just adore your countertops, whatever their material may be, carry on. But anyone considering a switch might want to avoid decreasingly desirable butcher block countertops going forward.

Not only does a whole kitchen full of butcher block countertops seem like a vestige of the recent past's cheugier, hyper-cozy days, it's also kind of a pain to maintain. It's recommended that you sand the things every now and then like you're a dang carpenter. Even if you are a dang carpenter, is this really how you want to spend your off days? Oilings are recommended as well. Unexpected butcher block countertop problems further abound. They're stain magnets, pretty prone to scratching, and somewhat sensitive to heat, potentially leaving burn marks. In the kitchen! Where heat comes from! So, unless you've already committed, you just might want to look to other materials instead.