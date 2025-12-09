When Remodeling Your Kitchen, These Are The Best Countertops For Adding Resale Value
Sprucing up your home makes it more inviting for potential buyers to move in, all while you get maximum payoff — it's a win-win. It doesn't have to be a major revamp, especially if you need to act fast. Sometimes you can update your kitchen appliances to increase home value, repair any broken bits and bobs, or simply switch out your countertops. But make sure you're actually choosing a material that can elevate your home's market appeal, or else, what's the point? Granite countertops will do that for you, which is why it's considered one of the top options for an advantageous return on investment. A stat often shared among countertop retailers is that the home's resale value can possibly increase to 25% of the market price just for this alone.
It helps that granite adds sophistication to the space, and you know how it is: luxury feel is equal to luxurious pricing. It might be a bit costly to switch out to granite countertops compared to its laminated counterparts, but at least you're assured of a warp-free surface for years to come. But that's not all that granite can offer; there are plenty of other reasons why people go for it when they want to maximize market potential, including its hassle-free appeal and aesthetic flexibility. Without a doubt, granite is the type of stone you should use for your countertops if you want buyers to see the home's long-term potential, and it might just fly off the market — coupled with an attractive price tag — sooner than you think.
Why granite proves to be a top choice to boost resale value
Not only is granite a popular choice that most buyers will be familiar with, it's also pretty sturdy, so it can withstand almost anything. And this translates well to aspiring homeowners, as they will also recognize its dependability, trusting it will still look good down the line. Since your kitchen sees a lot of action, and it's perhaps the number one space in the house that sees the most wear and tear, adding tough materials is sure to capture attention and pique interest. Considered one of the toughest stones, expect it to be almost scratch-proof, and heat-, stain-, and scratch-resistant, so really, it's a quick way to boost your home's desirability.
It doesn't require much maintenance, either, though resealing it every year or two is recommended. But it's still much better than the equally popular marble that's pricey yet delicate, and that's why it's recommended to think twice before choosing white marble kitchen countertops. Despite granite being popular, you're expected to have one-of-a-kind counters, since each slab offers something different. Experts will also tell you that granite is quite timeless and flexible, so when a new family moves in, they can decorate the space to make it their own with ease — and anyone can easily feel right at home.