When Remodeling Your Kitchen, These Are The Best Countertops For Adding Resale Value

Sprucing up your home makes it more inviting for potential buyers to move in, all while you get maximum payoff — it's a win-win. It doesn't have to be a major revamp, especially if you need to act fast. Sometimes you can update your kitchen appliances to increase home value, repair any broken bits and bobs, or simply switch out your countertops. But make sure you're actually choosing a material that can elevate your home's market appeal, or else, what's the point? Granite countertops will do that for you, which is why it's considered one of the top options for an advantageous return on investment. A stat often shared among countertop retailers is that the home's resale value can possibly increase to 25% of the market price just for this alone.

It helps that granite adds sophistication to the space, and you know how it is: luxury feel is equal to luxurious pricing. It might be a bit costly to switch out to granite countertops compared to its laminated counterparts, but at least you're assured of a warp-free surface for years to come. But that's not all that granite can offer; there are plenty of other reasons why people go for it when they want to maximize market potential, including its hassle-free appeal and aesthetic flexibility. Without a doubt, granite is the type of stone you should use for your countertops if you want buyers to see the home's long-term potential, and it might just fly off the market — coupled with an attractive price tag — sooner than you think.