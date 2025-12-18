One Of The Best Cuts Of Beef Is A Hearty Slice Fit For A Cowboy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Howdy partner. We reckon you might have arrived 'round these parts with a hankerin' for some vittle vocab answers. In particular, what exactly is a "cowboy" steak? While you may see the term pop up in the occasional recipe, you don't see it on the typical butcher's diagram. To better identify the cowboy cut's origin, you'd need to zoom in on the cow's rib area, from whence the ribeye and a few similar varieties are sourced. You see, a cowboy steak is just a thick, bone-in ribeye with a more evocative name.

The bone that gives this steak some of its appeal is Frenched in this case, meaning it's been cleaned to expose a polished portion of the material — similar to the presentation of a properly plated tomahawk steak. A cowboy steak must also possess a notable thickness, all of which combines to imbue this piece of protein with the heft and gravitas worthy of its name.